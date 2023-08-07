When it comes to trends in the beauty world, in recent years, Hailey Bieber is often considered a top tastemaker. Case in point? Created in tandem with her go-to manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, the duo dreamed up “glazed donut nails” (which have been spotted on countless A-listers such as Kourtney Kardashian Barker, and have even become a wedding nail art staple for brides-to-be). In response, or perhaps by design, Bieber soon after launched her very own Rhode Skin Glazing Fluid — and the most recent Glazing Milk — for a similar glossy effect, instead on one’s complexion rather than nails.

Just in time for summer 2023’s end, it seems Bieber is being linked to a growing trend known as “strawberry girl makeup” — and the natural glam, skin tint-loving girlies are especially obsessed, with over 23 million views on TikTok’s #StrawberryMakeup hashtag.

No doubt inspired by the “sunburn blush” and “I’m cold” trends before it, “strawberry girl” makeup similarly features a prominent flush of healthy, rose-red color across the cheeks and bridge of the nose. For that monochromatic moment, Bieber opts for the same cream blush formula used on her cheeks for her lips, which is then topped with gloss. What’s more, the look calls for some dewy, sun-kissed skin, made all the more sweet and coquette-ish with drawn-on freckles.

Just like the glazed movement before it, it appears there might just be a new strawberry-centric Rhode Skin launch on the way, given that she has shared a cheeky selfie with a strawberry-shaped Rhode sticker on the tip of her nose and hinted at some upcoming cream blush formulas in the works in a recent TikTok video.

Want to get in on the rosy, sun-kissed trend before summer ends? Here are a few “strawberry girl” makeup essentials that are editor-approved. And to carry the love for the look onto your nails, here are 23 strawberry-filled nail art ideas, too.