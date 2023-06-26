Summer is finally in full swing, and with it, colorful, fruit-filled nail art designs are being spotted on A-list celebs, influencers, and the total manicure obsessed alike. Hello, juicy watermelon tips and yummy peach-inspired hues aplenty for the warm months to come.
Though the beloved fruit that serves up all of the vibes (and year round, too)? Cherries. And cross-category, the deep scarlet-hued treat is seriously having its main character moment.
In the mood for some sweet nail art inspiration for your upcoming salon appointment? From adorable balletcore designs (with trendy 3D details) to much more minimally understated sets, here are 17 design ideas for cherry nails.