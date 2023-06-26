Summer is finally in full swing, and with it, colorful, fruit-filled nail art designs are being spotted on A-list celebs, influencers, and the total manicure obsessed alike. Hello, juicy watermelon tips and yummy peach-inspired hues aplenty for the warm months to come.

Though the beloved fruit that serves up all of the vibes (and year round, too)? Cherries. And cross-category, the deep scarlet-hued treat is seriously having its main character moment.

For one, Kourtney Kardashian was recently spotted with adorable micro cherry nail art, expertly painted atop some high-shine lip gloss nails by her go-to manicurist, Kim Truong. When it comes to what’s trending with makeup and hair, cherry cola lips and cherry coke hair are all but taking over as the buzzy TikTok trends you might just want to watch.

Needless to say: “Red nail theory” hues used to paint on cherries are very much on-trend, and especially for the summer months, the Baywatch-inspired shade is set to be a mainstay for beachside vacations and beyond.

In the mood for some sweet nail art inspiration for your upcoming salon appointment? From adorable balletcore designs (with trendy 3D details) to much more minimally understated sets, here are 17 design ideas for cherry nails.

1 Mini Micro Cherries Subtle and oh so sweet, Kourtney Kardashian’s cherry-filled mani is an instant fave.

2 Bedazzled Green French Tips Replace tiny red cherries with glittering rhinestones for some (surprisingly easy to recreate at-home) nails.

3 Y2K Cherries & Flames For those who are unafraid of vivid color, this flaming cherry manicure is serving all of the Y2K energy.

4 Pretty White Nails TikTok has its theories about the secret meaning of white nails... Though who could resist this clean mani moment with the tiniest cherry?

5 Glitter Cherries Scarlet glitter and rhinestones, anyone?

6 Checkered Cherry Print This checkered cherry pattern is an unexpected addition amongst a red-tipped French manicure.

7 A Little Bit Trippy Black nail polish has been an unexpected manicure choice for summer (have you seen Olivia Rodrigo’s chipped set for her sophomore album cover?) — and this cherry set is just playful enough for the fun season.

8 Cherries & Blossoms Itty bitty cherries and daisies in lieu of a classic French tip is darling and detailed.

9 Baby Blue Frenchies Baby blue French tips with a sparkling base are made all the more playful with tiny cherry details.

10 Early 2000s-Inspired Tips This set is all but screaming early 2000s, so much so that the only thing that appears to be missing is the pink Razr flip phone.

11 Fruit Salad Frenchies Five fruits are so much better than one...

12 Balletcore 3D Nails Take cues from Emily Ratajkowski’s recent balletcore mani that featured 3D ribbon gems with this super sweet set.

13 Gothic Cherry Skulls For those who prefer a darker color palette and some skulls for good measure, this mani is *it.*

14 XXL Cherry Charms Love a manicure that’s extra in the best way? This detailed set is made all the more eye-catching with tiny cherry charms dangling from the tips.

15 Give ’Em Chrome Take your cherry nails to the next level with some luxe chrome detailing.

16 Cherry Gingham For pretty summer picnics and beyond, an adorable set with a baby blue gingham print is the move.