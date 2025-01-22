According to Pinterest, the ultimate color palette for 2025 includes vibrant cherry red, alpine oat (aka a chic, creamy off-white), and whimsical butter yellow. And while true reds and milky neutrals will always be classic hues, the more unique lemony pastel shade is quickly becoming one to watch in the world of beauty and fashion — especially when it comes to nails.

Recently, Hailey Bieber adorned her lengthy, almond-shaped tips with a butter yellow color that was topped with her signature glazed donut finish. The result was like chromatic sunshine on her fingertips. But a yellow chrome set isn’t the only way to tap the buzzy mani trend.

Both butter-colored nail cuffs atop sheer pink polish and simplistic French tips in light yellow are ideal design options for minimalists. As for the “more is more” nail art crowd, you can always add on 3D details (like florals or ribbons) or glitzy rhinestones to make more of a statement with your sunshine-y set.

Scroll through for 10 butter yellow nail art ideas for a cheerfully pastel winter manicure.

1 Pastel Yellow Chrome Nails @guiltynails Take cues from Bieber and opt for a “lemon glazed donut” manicure. The look will be everywhere this year — especially come spring and summer.

2 Minimalistic Nail Cuffs @gems.nails.x Elevate your next “mannequin manicure” by adding subtle micro nail cuffs in the trendy buttery yellow polish hue.

3 Ombré French Tips @clawsbyjadie Create a beautifully blended ombré nail design that goes from sunny light yellow to a very balletcore-coded sheer pink.

4 Low-Key Lemon Slice Details @nailsbykristen_x Add the tiniest lemon slice details onto your butter yellow nails for an adorable mani that embraces the micro fruit art trend.

5 3D Monochromatic Ribbons @sansungnails Ribbons are still trending, especially for the coquette girlies. These monochromatic butter-colored bows are an adorable way to double-dip on what’s current.

6 Lemon Glazed Donut Frenchies @heluviee Take your traditional French nails to new heights by trading in the white tip for a pastel yellow. Bonus points for topping the entire look with a soft glazed finish.

7 Luxurious Adornments @nails.bykarina Go for glamour with your next butter yellow set by adorning your tips with eye-catching adornments, like sweet flowers and sparkling rhinestones.

8 Butter Yellow Tie-Dye @sansungnails Take a 1970s-inspired approach to your dreamy yellow mani design by creating a tie-dye effect on each tip with cloud-like swirls.

9 Invisible French Outlines @ak.sets Create outlined tips (also known as “invisible” Frenchies) for an unexpected twist to a classic mani design. These stand out even more with smiley face accent nails.