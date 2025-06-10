There have been many variations of the fruit-inspired manicure. Delectable 3D designs were everywhere this spring, and farmer’s market nails were spotted on Hailey Bieber last summer. But in a very 2025 turn, this season’s take is glossy, minimal, and fresh.

Behold, the “fruit water” nail trend, which does to your manicure what fruit does to water: takes something simple and gives it a refreshing hint of excitement.

This mani aesthetic captures the essence of fruit-infused water via a subtle wash of color. Rather than a vibrant lime green or cherry red nail, these involve diluted shades enhanced by a shiny, fluid-like clear gloss. The result is a barely-there pigment that feels like your natural nails got a subtle zesty upgrade.

“These nails are all about a fresh, summery vibe,” says Julie Kandalec, celebrity manicurist and educator. “They have clear or translucent bases, sometimes with colorful fruit slices like strawberries, oranges, or cherries embedded in the gel or acrylic.”

The soap nail-like sheer gloss makes them right on trend. Read on for fruit water nail ideas for a summer mani you’ll want to wear on repeat.

1 Cranberry Tips @matejanova This subtle set features a barely-there pink base (watermelon water, perhaps) punctuated by micro red French tips.

2 Strawberry Water Instagram/@millieflemming_ Pink mani lovers can opt for the nail color equivalent of strawberry-infused water. It’s shiny, glossy, and oh-so-chic.

3 Tangerine Mani Instagram/@betina_goldstein Swap your neon orange summer manicure for a softer yet equally punchy tangerine shade with a juicy, jelly-like finish for a set that makes a splash.

4 Just Peachy @megs.nailfies Another option is to go for a hint of peach. This set used the shade Delight from nail polish brand Peacci, an almost-nude with the perfect touch of color.

5 Dragon Fruit @emilia_rose_beauty Barbie would love this iteration of the fruit water nail trend, featuring a dragon fruit-esque pink made even prettier with its extra glossy finish.

6 Radiant Raspberry @the_nail_addict_dbn Infuse your minimal manicure with a whisper of pinkish purple by way of a sheer raspberry-colored polish.

7 Grape Jelly @bynatashad There’s something so irresistible about the color purple. Exhibit A: This soft grape set, which stands out despite being sheer.

8 Lemon Water @tessa.lyn.nails Give your butter yellow nail polish a trendy upgrade by making it extra sheer and glossy, like this gorgeous lemon water mani.