Meet Funner, The Hair Care Brand Bringing Fashion To The Shower

For most people, hair care is more about the results than the ritual itself. You want clean hair, conditioned strands, fewer split ends. But what if the routine felt just as enjoyable as the outcome? Sonia Kashuk, Jonah Kaner, and Daniel Kaner — the co-founder of Oribe — think that deserves a little attention, too.

Their answer is Funner, a salon-born hair care line that pairs professional-grade formulas with a distinctly fashion-forward point of view. Rather than promising to transform your hair, the brand is focused on making the everyday routine feel a little more expressive. “It’s your hair but better,” Jonah Kaner, co-founder and CEO, tells Bustle. “Funner is you with a little more confidence, a little more playfulness.”

That ethos is exactly why Kaner took to the streets to cast people for the Funner campaign instead of hiring traditional models. “We invited them to wear their own clothing to set,” he says. “We're not trying to transform people into somebody that they're not.”

The same goes for the type of customer that Funner has set out to attract. Instead of defining the brand by a typical demographic — age, gender, or even hair type — it’s built around what Kaner describes as a psychographic. “We designed it for people who are curious, anyone who has an appreciation for fashion and culture,” he says. “Being youthful is ageless.”

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Fittingly, Funner has positioned itself at the intersection of those very things: pop culture and beauty. The campaign was shot by fashion photographer Jamie Hawkesworth, while the brand's visual identity — from its logo to its packaging — was created by legendary design studio M/M Paris, whose client list includes everyone from Jonathan Anderson at Loewe to Phoebe Philo at Celine. “Byredo is really the only other beauty brand they’ve done from start to finish,” Kaner adds.

The result? Packaging that embraces color and movement, instead of relying on the sleek monochromatic bottles that have become the default with professional hair care. A multicolored circular emblem anchors the logo, while a meandering line snakes across the packaging to evoke the 'fluidity of hair,' as Kaner puts it, creating packaging that "feels like a piece of art in your shower."

The design isn't just aesthetic, either. There are no outer boxes, no metal springs in the pumps, and each bottle is made from post-consumer recycled plastic that can be recycled again.

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Underneath the playful branding, though, these formulas are serious business. Developed alongside hairstylists, the 21-product lineup spans cleansing, conditioning, styling, treatment, and finishing products for every hair type.

“Stylists are curators, but they either get overlooked by brands or don’t feel a connection to them," Kaner says. “We wanted to give them something to be excited about.” That meant creating products that the tastemakers would genuinely want to reach for, recommend, and identify with.

One such standout is The Fixer Serum, which takes a different approach than the scalp-care boom currently dominating haircare. “This is not a scalp serum,” Kaner explains. “It’s a strand serum.” Designed for daily use on wet or dry hair, the treatment combines copper tripeptide with a rice complex to help strengthen strands over time while enhancing shine, repairing split ends, and protecting against future damage.

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There’s Handshake, too, which might be the most unexpected but practical product in the collection. Inspired by Kaner’s frustration with styling products that wouldn’t wash off his hands, the hand wash uses three gentle exfoliants to dissolve sticky residue without stripping the skin — all with the brand’s signature scent, of course, which is “genderless, light, fresh, woodsy, and clean,” according to Kaner.

Every product in the lineup is also sulfate-, paraben-, and silicone-free, with scalp health, color protection, and long-term hair health considered throughout. Available now at Funner's website, the collection proves that professional hair care doesn't have to sacrifice personality for performance.