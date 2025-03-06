Throughout her years in the fashion industry, Gigi Hadid has switched up her hair from long locks to a flipped bob and everything in between. One attribute that has largely remained consistent, however? Her signature blonde strands. During Paris Fashion Week, though — all bets are off the table.

On March 4, Hadid joined A-list attendees like Doechii, Victoria Beckham, and Naomi Campbell for the Le Grand Dîner du Louvre to celebrate the legendary museum’s latest exhibition. Unsurprisingly, the fashion inspo of the night did not disappoint, with stars stepping out in an array of stunning designer gowns and couture creations, each more breathtaking than the last.

For the event, the Guest in Residence founder opted for a shimmering metallic silver and yellow Moschino gown that did the City of Lights justice. But why stop there? With the help of celebrity hairstylist and colorist Dimitris Giannetos, Hadid transformed her usual honey-blonde strands into a glitzy “silver tequila” hue.

Gigi Hadid’s “Silver Tequila” Bob

According to Giannetos, Hadid’s gown was the primary inspiration behind her makeover. The idea was to match her hair as closely to the shiny material as possible.

As for the cut, the hairstylist wanted the model’s Old Hollywood flipped bob to resemble another iconic supermodel: Linda Evangelista.

“To give this look a modern feel, I added lots of layers,” he tells Bustle. “The bob is not blunt or one length. There are shorter pieces in the front, and the cut makes the forehead appear higher — otherwise, it wouldn’t have this effect.”

Giannetos adds that he reimagined the nostalgic style with a contemporary twist by tucking the hair behind the ears on both sides. “If the hair spreads too wide on the sides, it veers into a classic '50s look, rather than capturing the modern, Linda Evangelista-inspired vibe," he shares.

The Silver Hair Renaissance Is In

While Hadid’s transformation was occasion-based, there’s no denying that silver hair is trending among the biggest style stars.

Earlier this year, Julia Fox debuted a sleek and edgy silver micro bob. Thinking about heading to your salon to cop the look? Giannetos has some tips.

“To achieve this look, the hair needs to be bleached to a blonde base,” he says. “This will make the silver look shiny and bright. Then, I would process it with a gloss but only let it sit for around five minutes because this can make the hair too gray.”

He recommends asking your colorist to give you darker roots or keep your own roots to add depth. And if you don’t want to dye your whole head just yet, there are always silver highlights.