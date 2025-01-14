Julia Fox is known to push the boundaries of beauty and fashion. Aside from exposed undie moments and pantsless ‘fits aplenty, she’s constantly switching up her hair and makeup looks.

The actor and author first garnered attention with her extra-bold eye makeup. She’s also experimented with pencil-thin brows, as well as a nearly invisible bleached brow moment that matched her silver-colored strands.

Now, Fox has spontaneously ditched her lengthy tresses for a much shorter look — and she happened to cut her hair at home. That’s so Julia.

Julia Fox’s Silver Bob

On Jan. 14, the Down the Drain author posted a video to TikTok showing her holding a pair of scissors and mouthing the words to the viral sound that says, “I’m just thinking about it, I’m not gonna do it.”

In the very next clip, her cool, silver-toned locks are seen in a sleek micro bob that sits well above her shoulders as she mouths the words, “I did it.”

The comments section seemed to light up with praise, with Fox stans saying things like, “You suit everything,” “mega cute,” and “DIY queen.” That being said, Fox herself captioned the video “Immediately regretted it.” Relatable queen.

While many people in the comments petitioned for the fashion-forward icon to go for a trendy pixie haircut next, celebs have proved time and time again that bobs are the move when you need a total refresh.

Micro Bobs Are So Hot RN

Although cutting off your hard-earned lengths may come with a brief grieving period (just look at Fox), an ultra-short bob is a classic cut that will always be chic.

“The bob is timeless, and basically the equivalent to your staple little black dress. It has been able to withstand decades of trends and will always be in style,” Michelle Cleveland, a pro hairstylist, previously told Bustle of winter’s biggest haircut trends. What’s more, shorter “jawline bobs” are primed to take over in the coming months, too.

A-listers like Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Sydney Sweeney, Hailee Steinfeld, Kendall Jenner, and more all went for a bob in 2024. Fox may be the first to go for the big change in 2025 — but she surely won’t be the last to join the short hair club.