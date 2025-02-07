Gigi Hadid is a beauty icon and the ultimate chameleon. After all, she’s a supermodel whose job is to transform. For many years, Hadid was known for her back-length hair, which was styled wavy and sleek with middle parts and even added faux bangs. She also wore low buns, braided ponytails, and tight top knots.

Last March, the model and creative director made the ultimate hair switch, swapping out her long waves and debuting a bob that hits just below her chin. Since then, she's worn it straight, wavy, bedroom-tousled, and slicked back.

Her newest iteration? The flipped-out bob — or the “F•O•B," as Dimitris Giannetos dubbed it in a Feb. 6 Instagram post. The hair stylist, who also works with A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Megan Fox, collaborated with Hadid for the star’s spring campaign for her cashmere line, Guest in Residence.

Gigi Hadid's Flipped-Out Bob

In the moody photo, Hadid wears a bright, stripped cashmere polo accessorized by her golden hair, cut just above her shoulders, complimented by a deep side part and ‘60s-esque waves framing her face.

The look combines the curl and volume of mid-century styles with a sassy ‘90s flair.

The Flipped-Out Bob: A History

In the ‘90s and early aughts, there were many variations of this trend. Brandy wore a braided version on Moesha. Drew Barrymore wore hers with baby bangs.

Madonna, Britney Spears, Reese Witherspoon, and Winona Ryder sported this look back then too, says Britt Dion, Aveda’s artistic director of hairstyling. “A voluminous flip inspired those seeking more height and drama, while a tousled look gave a more relaxed and playful vibe.”

Flipped-Out Bobs Are Still In

For a breezier look, Hadid has worn her shorter cut with seemingly air-dried waves.

The flirty look was recently seen again on Kim Kardashian as she attended the 15 Percent Gala on Feb. 1, so it's safe to say this short style will be a major hair trend well into 2025.

Because of its popularity last year on red carpets, during media appearances, and in stars' everyday lives, there's no shortage of inspo if you're being swayed to try this cut. Celebs like Zendaya, Hailee Steinfeld, Kelly Rowland, and Jennifer Lopez offer varying length and overall styling examples, so seek them out as your glamorous guides.