While there’s a time and a place for minimal, “no-makeup” makeup, the holiday season was basically made for maximalist glam.

Ranging from fully-pigmented color with visible flecks to more subdued sheer washes of neutral color with finely-milled shimmer, glittery lips have been a major trend, popping up on the pouts of countless beauty lovers on TikTok ahead of the year’s chilliest months.

“I think a lot of it is due to the fact that metallics overall have been huge the past year,” New York-based celebrity makeup artist, Neil Scibelli, tells Bustle. “Like the eye category, the lip category has jumped back on board. As we continue to step out of the box with makeup, this is just another festive and celebratory way to create a statement feature.”

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath notably elevated the glittery lip trend back in 2016, creating shimmering lip looks for designers such as Versace and DKNY, and then releasing the Pat McGrath Labs Lust 004 Lip Kits that made those high-fashion runway looks more accessible.

The 2023 Resurgence

What’s old always seems to make itself new again. The same can be said of glitter lips as it’s had a serious resurgence in 2023, currently amassing nearly 500 million views on TikTok’s #GlitterLips hashtag alone.

Alongside McGrath’s iconic lip kit launch, quite a few other brands have dropped their own take on the rising trend in recent months.

The viral Dior Forever Liquid Sequin Lipstick — which dries down matte and only reveals its glitter once you rub your lips together — launched towards the end of 2023, and has since been nearly impossible to snag.

M.A.C. Cosmetics Fizzy Feels Lip Balm has gone viral two years in a row.

Some other buzz-worthy beauty drops that went viral this year include the MAC Cosmetics Fizzy Feels Lip Balm ($25), the Animakeup Kawaii Kisses Glitter Lip Kit (€17.99), as well as the Tom Ford Soleil Balm Frost Lip Balm ($58), to name a few.

How To Do Glitter Lips

Couldn’t get your hands on one of TikTok’s viral products? The look is surprisingly easy to recreate at home.

“If you slept on those eye-catching Fizzy Feels lippies from MAC, try to make your own version using a bit of clear lip gloss or lip balm mixed with a touch of small particle glitter,” says Keri Blair, senior artist for MAC Cosmetics.

Below, she shares her effortless how-to.

Here’s What You’ll Need:

Clear lip gloss Loose glitter pigment of any shade Makeup mixing palette (optional)

How To DIY Glitter Lips:

Squeeze a small amount of clear lip gloss and loose glitter pigment either on a mixing palette or the back of your hand. Evenly mix the gloss and glitter, either with the back of a makeup spatula, a lip brush, or a cotton swab. Blair shares that pre-mixing the glitter and gloss is the best way to get a homogenous blend of the two textures. Trying to tap on the glitter with a brush or finger may result in an uneven application. Apply the mixture directly onto your lips.

Blair shared more pro advice. “Try applying it alone for a floating more whimsical lip effect, or if you prefer more dimension and shaping, apply a lip liner in a neutral shade — like MAC’s Whirl, Stone, Cork or Chestnut Lip Liner — to the lips first,” she says. “Don’t forget to shade in the corners of the lips for a pouty effect.”

Finishing Your Makeup Look

Scibelli suggests pairing the look with a more minimal eye. “If you’re going to do a glitter-filled lip, I’d suggest creating balance with the eye look by keeping them a bit more matte,” he says. “Even a black liquid liner would look great as a polished eye look with a metallic lip.”

Want to go super glam? “For a bit more of a festive holiday finish, add a touch of sparkle to the inner corners of your eye and to the center of your eyelid with a small particle glitter,” says Blair, noting that it’s important to reach for an option that’s safe for use in the eye area. Her personal favorites are MAC’s Dazzleshadow Liquid.

“Polish and perfect your skin with your usual foundation, gently sculpt the cheekbone, forehead, and neckline using your usual contouring products,” she adds. “Tap in your favorite blush and you can even add highlight to the high plains of the face for added dimension. Now you have a polished backdrop to show off your sparkly holiday lips.”

4 Glittery Lip Products

With the holiday season nearly here, you may want to try some glitter lips for yourself. If you’re not so much the DIY type, below, find four glitter-filled lip products you can shop right now.

A Runway-Ready Lip Trio

A classic that epitomizes the glitter lips trend, PAT McGRATH LABS LUST 004 V3 comes equipped with a matte lipstick color, a clear gloss, and a pot of loose glitter pigment.

An Option With A Wide Color Range

From hot pink to daring black, Stay Golden Cosmetics’ Glitter Lip Kits are not only available in an extensive range of colors, but is said to be “kiss proof, drink proof, and party proof.” Hello, sparkling lips for New Year’s Eve...

A Luxurious Wash Of Subtle Sparkle

Housed in a luxe golden lipstick component, the Tom Ford Soleil Balm Frost Lip Balm provides serious moisture and a sheer wash of pale pink pigment that’s made all the more stunning with shimmering glitter.

An Under-$10 Glitter Lip Kit

An under-$10 option that allows you to tap the trend without shelling out a ton of cash, the four-piece SHEGLAM Lip Dazzler Glitter Kit currently comes in two wearable colors.