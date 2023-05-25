Throughout the last few years, blush has somehow become one of the most-loved, face-changing products within the world of beauty, kicking heavy contour trends to the curb. From pigmented liquid blushes that beautifully brighten the under eyes, to bouncy creams that are packed with skin-loving ingredients to enliven one’s complexion — the serious blush obsession has sparked so much innovation, not only with formulations, but with application techniques, too.

While purple blush definitely had its moment in recent months (especially on TikTok), without a doubt, vivid shades of pink have reigned supreme as the end-all-be-all shade of blush for most. Though just as we are entering sweet summertime, the trending tides are shifting all the same to a more natural shade.

The latest it-girl blush hue on the block? Peach. And some of the top makeup artists within the industry — namely Patrick Ta, Melissa Murdick, and Lora Arellano — agree that the buzz around the warm-toned hue is completely warranted.

Ta, founder of Patrick Ta Beauty and celeb-favorite makeup artist known for working with the likes of Gigi Hadid and Camila Cabello, tells Bustle: “Blush definitely isn’t going anywhere, [and] I think the current blush trend is all about using brighter and more vibrant shades.” Murdick, Selena Gomez’s right-hand MUA, chimes in to say: “Peach blush will always come back into rotation when it comes to color trends because it looks soft and pretty on so many skin tones.” Arellano, the founder of Melt Cosmetics and an artist who has worked with Rihanna and Christina Aguilera, echoes Murdick’s sentiments: “I love that we are leaning into peachier tones for blush in 2023 — [it] is flattering on any skin tone.”

And while the color trends do shift, Ta explains just how freeing makeup truly is, encouraging everyone to stick to what makes you feel your best. “Makeup is about a feeling,” he says. “As long as the blush makes you feel good about yourself, you can wear it.”

In need of some advice on how to choose a blush color? Here’s a bit of guidance for those who just aren’t sure which shade — peach, pink, purple, or red — will complement your complexion and complete your makeup looks.

Peach Blush

When it comes to choosing the right blush hue for you, peachy tones are a fool-proof option that can complement any and everyone. What’s more, more natural shades of peach can double as a subtle contour. “I love applying blush onto the apples of the cheeks and blending upwards and outwards following the cheekbone,” Ta explains. “This kind of blush application gives the face a more sculpted look.”

Of peachy shades of blush, Murdick says: “Because it’s a more subtle shade, it's also a bit more ‘goof proof’ than the brighter options out there because you’re less likely to look clown-y in the end — especially if you use a sheer formula.”

Arellano notes: “It adds a healthy flush with little to no effort, especially [for] those with a yellow, olive undertone.”

Pink Blush

When in doubt, you truly can’t go wrong with a flirty shade of pink (there’s a reason why the hue has BeautyTok in a chokehold). Arellano gives a bit of guidance: “While I think anyone can find a pink that works for their skin tone, a pale true pink tone with a cool, blue base best suits fair skin tones. For medium skin tone, a pink blush with a peachy base will look the most flattering.”

Murdick adds: “When it comes to choosing between pink or peach as your go-to blush shade, a lot of it centers on matching the look you are creating. You could always choose a blush that matches your skin’s undertone, [and] on the other hand, I prefer to pick my blush shade so that it goes well with my lip color or the over all makeup look I’m doing. It’s good to give yourself options and think about the bigger picture.”

Purple Blush

The undisputed underdog when it comes to blush shades is hands down purple — and Arellano has a bit of advice when choosing the specific shade of purple (and formula type) that will likely suit you best: “Purple blush is very flattering on deeper skin tones. Fair skin and medium skin can also pull off the lighter hues of purple [like] lavender, and something with a sheen complements these tones best.”

Red Blush

Depending on how vivid or sheer the formula is, red blush can be incredibly flattering and ethereal. Arellano shares: “I love red or terracotta-toned blushes on deeper skin tones — they give a perfect warm flush.” As for those with fairer complexions, she recommends applying softly to “look more natural.” What’s more, a sheerer cream formulation or gentle dusting of red powder will have a similarly subdued effect.