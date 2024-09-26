On PerfumeTok, Glossier You has long been a fan-favorite scent. Countless videos show users dubbing it their most-complimented fragrance — which says a lot in today's perfume world, as the industry is bigger than ever.

Now, Glossier is expanding its offerings with two new fragrances: Glossier You Rêve + Doux, expansions on the original hit. Both are skin scents with Glossier You as their base, but each offers a distinct twist. Together, they make up “Impressions of You” — a trio of skin scent enhancers for the ultimate musky fragrance wardrobe.

Notable perfumer Frank Voelkl worked with Glossier to create these two new scents (he also collaborated on the original along with Dora Baghriche). If you don’t know him by name, you undoubtedly know him by scent: He’s the nose behind hit fragrances like the industry-beloved Le Labo Santal 33, and is famous for creating gender neutral perfumes that people fall in love with.

I’m a long-time fan of the original You fragrance, so I was excited to sniff the newness — and I got my hands on both bottles ahead of the launch (they’ll be available Oct.3). Read on for everything to know about Glossier Rêve + Doux.

Glossier You Doux

Doux is the lighter of the new scents, but that doesn’t mean it lacks in its effect. With top notes of violet followed by a woody middle comprised of palo santo, frankincense, and myrrh, this blend smells spicy and warm — especially with its musky, ambrox base.

Upon first spritz, I catch the sweet floral note, which quickly melts into a forest-like sensualness. It reminds me of drifting through the woods in the middle of winter while wearing a cozy flannel and nestling into someone you love. After about an hour of wear, however, it transformed into a sweeter, muskier scent that I couldn’t stop sniffing. It smells bougie and enticing.

Glossier You Rêve

Glossier You Rêve is the darker, heavier scent, IMO. It opens on a buttercream top note that’s milky with a hint of vanilla. At its heart is plum butter, toasted almond, sandalwood, and iris, but it’s the fruit that steals the olfactory spotlight — and the nutty, fruity, musky blend mingles with the same Glossier You ambrox and ambrette base.

To me, Rêve smells really nostalgic. It reminds me of a particular stuffed teddy bear I had as a child — it was well-loved and smelled just like my mom’s sweet perfume. It’s like a more sophisticated take on a gourmand: the unique plum elevates the sweetness of the buttercream, and the spicy sandalwood ensures it remains grounded — yet it’s still so addictive.

The Verdict

Glossier You aficionados will have their worlds rocked once they sniff the new scents. They’re so familiar, yet carry their own vibe. Earthy fragrance lovers will likely gravitate toward Doux, while Rêve’s velvety sweetness will delight gourmand perfume devotees. Perhaps the coolest thing of all is that Rêve + Doux’s formulas remain true to Glossier’s mission with the OG You: They’re meant to enhance your natural skin scent, and they smell different on everyone. It’s you, with a twist.