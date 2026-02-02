The 2026 Grammys red carpet was a sight to behold. Musicians stepped out in dazzling sequined gowns, naked dresses, custom suits, and cut-out designs, with each ‘fit more jaw-dropping than the next. Stars’ beauty looks were just as fun — everything from mermaid waves to vampy glam, intricate updos, and 2016-era makeup was on full display, proving the “clean girl” aesthetic has officially been kicked to the dust.

Naturally, celebrities’ fingertips made their own statements. Performers like Sabrina Carpenter, Addison Rae, and Olivia Dean (who won Best New Artist, BTW) sported glossy tips that shone against the mic. Each member of KATSEYE rocked metallic designs worthy of their own awards, while Zara Larsson’s maximalist mani was a 3D masterpiece that matched her two-piece ensemble.

Other pop stars stuck to simpler nail moments. Lady Gaga, Tate McRae, and Karol G wore plain polish, albeit in striking shades, proving basic doesn’t have to be boring. Even nail queen Hailey Bieber ditched her signature glazed aesthetic in favor of a more understated, minimalist manicure.

Ahead, a look at all the standout nail moments from the 2026 Grammys.

1 Kehlani’s Abstract Nude Mani Courtesy of Aprés It may be a nude manicure, but that doesn’t mean it’s plain. Celebrity manicurist Johana Castillo added textured chrome accents and diamonds to Kehlani’s neutral base (Aprés Gel Couleur in Birnam Wood) for a subtle metallic pop.

2 Sabrina Carpenter’s Pearl Tips Getty Images/Brianna Bryson / Staff Meet the French mani you’re about to see all over your FYP. Sabrina Carpenter rocked mesmerizing pearlescent chrome tips, courtesy of OPI Global Ambassador Zola Ganzorigt, who used OPI Chrome Effects in Tin Man Can Glaze for a multidimensional finish.

4 Doechii’s Copper Chrome Frenchies Instagram/allhailthynail Celebrity manicurist Rachel Sun crafted a copper-chrome French mani (and matching pedicure) for Doechii using Aprés products for the ultimate metallic nail moment.

5 Zara Larsson’s Maximalist Yellow Mani Instagram/@byjuanalvear A case for matching your nails to your outfit: Zara Larsson’s eclectic 3D manicure, courtesy of Juan Alvear, whose gold leaf, chrome, and bead-adorned details that complemented her yellow top and skirt.

6 Lady Gaga’s Black Nails Getty Images/Kevin Mazur / Contributor Lady Gaga committed to her black theme, with a pitch black manicure — crafted by Miho Okawara using Aprés Gel Couleur in Birnam Wood — that matched her feathered gown.

7 Addison Rae’s Minimalist Moment Courtesy of essie Addison Rae paired her Old Hollywood beauty look with an understated manicure: glossy, oval-shaped nude nails by Kim Truong, who used Gel by Essie in Of Corset for the neutral hue.

8 Tate McRae’s Vampy Tips Instagram/@byjuanalvear For the ultimate elegant manicure, Juan Alvear went with deep red polish for Tate McRae: Gel by Essie in Bubbles Only.

9 Laufey’s Rhinestone-Encrusted Mani Getty Images/essie To complement her beaded Miu Miu dress, Laufey’s nude pink nails — done by celebrity manicurist Yoko Sakakura — were topped with tiny rhinestones.

10 Karol G’s “Luxury Wine” Nails Getty Images/Kevin Mazur / Contributor Kim Truong wanted a nail color that felt “bold yet timeless” for Karol G. The end result? A lacquer-like berry-meets-merlot red, created with Gel by Essie in Gala-Vanting and a glossy top coat.

11 Chappell Roan’s Medieval Tips Getty Images/ Brianna Bryson / Staff Leave it to Chappell Roan to rock not one but two maximalist manicures at the Grammys. Nail artist Rachel Sun used DND products to create her first design: a gilded French inspired by medieval architecture.

12 Chappell Roan’s Stained Glass Mani Getty Images/Johnny Nunez / Contributor When she presented the award for Best New Artist, Roan’s fingertips were adorned with a stained glass aura design (that deserved its own trophy).

13 Yoonchae’s Lace Design Courtesy of OPI The KATSEYE singers wore an array of sparkling white gowns on the red carpet, and celebrity nail artist Naomi Yasuda created manis to match. Yoonchae, for one, rocked a lace design on her fingertips.

14 Sophia’s Silver Tips Courtesy of OPI Meanwhile, Sophia went with a silver French mani (OPI GelColor in Hands in the Clouds), topped with chrome tips and tiny crystals.

15 Megan’s Chrome Moment Courtesy of OPI Another metallic masterpiece: Megan’s mirror-like chrome design, accented with crystals by Yasuda.

16 Manon’s Metallic Frenchies Courtesy of OPI Manon’s French mani featured silver tips adorned in a detailed, chain-like design for a striking 3D effect.

17 Lara’s Silver Aura Design Courtesy of OPI For Lara, Yasuda used OPI’s Gel Color in Alpine Snow as a base for an airbrushed aura design, then accented it with chrome and studs.

18 Daniela’s Ombré Lace Tips Courtesy of OPI Daniela’s lace-print mani was elevated with chrome ombré tips, making it even more mesmerizing.