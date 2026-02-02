Music’s biggest artists have doubled as some of the chicest stars in history. And if the red carpet at the 68th annual Grammy Awards is anything to go by, they’ll continue to do so throughout 2026 as well.

On Sunday, Feb. 1, industry faves began to hit up Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena in their best ‘fits. The biggest trend of the night so far is “naked dressing,” represented by Zara Larsson and JaNa Craig, who wore a bra as a top and a cutout-clad number, respectively. Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter, who racked up six nominations, including Album of the Year (Man’s Best Friend) and Record of the Year (“Manchild”), showed up in the glitziest, frilliest sheer look of all time, with beading, crystals, and tiered ruffles.

The Best New Artist nominees were just as statement-making, proving they’re a force not just in the music space, but in fashion as well. Addison Rae bared navel in custom Alaïa, while Katseye’s six members coordinated daring ‘fits custom-made by Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

The nakedest look of the night, however, was courtesy of Chappell Roan, who wore a dress — if you can call it that — that hung from her nipple piercings. Icon.

With the red carpet officially closed, here are the best-dressed naked attendees from the 2026 Grammys.

Zara Larsson Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The bra-as-top trend has never looked as glamorous as Zara Larsson’s chartreuse number, which included an asymmetrical, one-shoulder bra and a low-rise skirt, both awash in sequins and floral beadings.

Michelle Williams Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Michelle Williams is a Grammy pro, who’s been slaying the carpet since the early 2000s as one-third of Destiny’s Child. She’s only grown chicer since. Case in point: her diaphanous gown with luxe gilded leaf details.

JaNa Craig Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Reality TV’s buzziest dating show, Love Island USA, was well represented by JaNa Craig, who wore a sheer black dress replete with cutouts.

Sabrina Carpenter Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images What does an artist who bagged six nominations wear to the Grammys? Per Carpenter, a bedazzled “naked dress,” of course. Her custom Valentino stunner featured a floral lace torso, diaphanous sleeves, and a swishy tiered skirt.

Addison Rae ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/Getty Images Addison Rae made the classic little white dress exciting and modern with an exaggerated hip and navel-baring plunge, made custom by Alaïa.

Coco Jones Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Coco Jones zhuzhed up the sheer bustier dress with a sculptural hip, asymmetrical draping, and a one-shoulder neckline.

Hailey Bieber Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Hailey Bieber turned music’s biggest fête into date night when she stepped onto the red carpet with her husband, Justin Bieber. Minimalist to the core, she wore a strapless black number with sheer skirt panels, accessorized with a metallic silver choker with a massive diamond and an “ICE OUT” pin.

Heidi Klum Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of the most talked-about looks of the night was Heidi Klum’s, which was more of a hard body plate than a “dress.” The skin-matching midi molded to her form’s curves and crevices, which she accessorized with matching pumps.

Chappell Roan John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If there were an award for nakedest red carpet look, Chappell Roan would win, hands down. The “Pink Pony Club” songstress originally walked the carpet in a diaphanous brick-red cape, which she later removed to reveal an equally sheer dress/skirt hanging from her nipple piercings.

Katseye Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images All six members of Katseye — Yoonchae, Megan, Lara, Manon, Sophia, and Daniela — wore custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin, albeit in different versions of “naked dressing,” including sheer lace, plunging necklines, cutouts, slits, or bras-as-tops. Needless to say, they all slayed.