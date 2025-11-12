Gray Mascara Is The New Eye-Opening Hack TikTok Swears By

In a world of black mascara, reaching for burgundy, blue, or even brown can feel like a true departure from the norm. And yet on TikTok, makeup fans are swiping on an even more unexpected shade. Ready for this? It’s gray.

“This is going to sound crazy until you see it on, but I’m calling it now: The It Girl mascara for fall will be gray,” creator @madelineaford said in a viral clip. “Gray mascara is literally brown mascara’s cooler older sister.”

Turns out, the steely shade makes your eyes pop, and it also works like a charm on pale features. On Sept. 4, creator @jacquefoss tried gray mascara on her blonde lashes, and was surprised by how much she liked it. “It’s the perfect amount of contrast,” she said. Here, a makeup artist explains why it works.

Why Gray Mascara Just Works

According to celebrity makeup artist Christian Briceno, gray mascara may be trending on TikTok this season, but it definitely isn’t new.

“It’s actually been around for decades, used mainly by pros for film or editorial shoots when black mascara felt too heavy,” he tells Bustle. “What’s new is how the beauty world is framing it.” Right now, gray mascara feels softer and more modern than black mascara, he says, and it also feels surprisingly wearable.

It’s why those with lighter lashes are among gray’s biggest fans. On paler complexions, the shade perfectly mimics your natural eyelash shadows, Briceno says, which is why it enhances length and shape — without appearing artificial. “It comes down to contrast and undertone,” he says. “Gray defines the eyes without overpowering the face.”

A flash of gray also offers up a fun, editorial edge. Gray mascara looks amazing on people with dark complexions too, where it reads as a smoky charcoal accent for a hint of softness. On medium skin tones it mimics the subtly of brown, but with a cooler undertone.

It’s why Briceno doesn’t think gray mascara will be a short-lived fad. “Gray is an intelligent alternative for subtle definition, monochromatic control, or minimalist looks,” he says. It’s also unexpected and fun.

As a bonus, the muted, silvery hue can make your eye color pop. “Blue and green eyes reflect light differently when not overpowered by black, and gray enhances their clarity,” he adds. “On warm hazel or amber tones, it can create a foggy, cinematic look by softening the surrounding lash frame.”

How To Rock The Look

Want to try gray mascara? It could be as simple as doing your usual glam, but this time swapping black or brown mascara for a steely gray. To create an even more cohesive look, and one that leans into gray’s editorial vibes, Briceno recommends keeping the rest of your makeup soft and diffused.

Apply lightweight layers of a sheer skin tint for dewey skin. Add a creamy taupe or lilac eyeshadow, which plays well with gray mascara. Lips can go sheer, he says, with either a high-shine gloss or a nude, barely-there liner. “The whole look should feel light, almost translucent,” he says.

With gray mascara, the goal is to aim for an ethereal glow, rather than OTT intensity.