Picking out your next nail shade is arguably the hardest part of getting a manicure.

Do you play it simple and go for a classic glazed donut moment? Or should you pick a hue that aligns with what you want to manifest? After all, experts have shared that the shades you choose to wear on your fingertips help you channel what you want to attract.

You most likely have heard of the red nail theory, which is the belief that a wash of the bold shade helps draw in a potential love interest. There’s also the blue nail theory, which theorizes that those in a relationship either subconsciously or purposely go for the shade.

Well, according to Google’s March Beauty Report, the new trending shade people can’t stop searching for is the “green nail theory,” and it’s all about leaning into themes of abundance and calming energy.

The Green Nail Theory

According to Google, searches for “green nail theory” spiked over the last month, and it’s easy to see why.

On par with the essence of spring, green nails help signal a grounding effect and an aura of peacefulness. What better color to go for than a powerful tint of green for when you want your month to feel exactly like that?

On TikTok, users have expanded on the theory, citing the color as a way to feel calm and confident — and help you tap into your abundance.

Using Your Nails to Manifest

While there are plenty of ways to manifest what you want in traditional formats, such as a vision board or scrapbooking, your nails can also be a powerful canvas.

Rachel Onefater, founder and CEO of Ora Mer, a platform for psychic readings and intuitive healing, previously told Bustle just how much a nail color can be connected to how you want to show up in the world.

“There is intention and energy behind everything you do, whether you realize that or not,” she explained. “When you’re spending time and effort in your beauty routine, there is intention that you’re already pouring into these rituals because you want to look and feel a certain way. If you’re using specific colors or palettes over others, you are making choices that are reflective of who you are.”

And if green is the color you choose to sport in your mani, that might reflect the calm vibes you hope to channel in other areas of your life.