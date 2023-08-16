In the world of fashion and beauty, the color red has been linked to countless rising trends in recent months. Namely, copper hair colors shows no signs of slowing, with celebs like Megan Fox, Emily Ratajkowski, and Florence Pugh deciding to experiment with the daring shade. Even Billie Eilish most recently gave a nod to her OG slime green roots, this time opting for a near-neon shade of red instead.

Red manicures, too, have been having their main character moment for quite some time now, no doubt in light of the viral “red nail theory” that all but took over TikTok in the fall of 2022.

In short? The nostalgia-driven theory is that red nails remind male suitors of the women they looked up to and loved growing up (like Pamela Anderson, Marilyn Monroe, or even their own mothers). And subconsciously, the ruby red hue is theorized to be just attention-grabbing enough for those with a sparkling fresh set to find true love.

For the red nail polish obsessed (and relationship seekers alike), expert manicurists in the industry have shared with Bustle that the color is trending for fall, representing “strong, feminine power.”

Below, find 16 spicy nail polish colors that test the “red nail theory.”

4 Glamorous Garnet Garnet Nail Polish People Of Color Beauty $12 See On People Of Color Beauty Care for a deeper shade of red nail polish? A rich garnet-inspired hue is for you.

12 Bright Idea OPI Nail Lacquer In Cajun Shrimp Amazon $10.92 See On Amazon The perfect hue to enhance those summertime tans, these Cajun Shrimp vivid, almost neon shade of orange-red.

13 Lovely Luxe Lacquer Chanel LE VERNIS Longwear Nail Colour, Pirate Ulta $32 See On Ulta For a timelessly elegant nail polish color that checks both “red nail theory” and “quiet luxury” boxes, Pirate is a luxe option.

14 Muted Mid-Tone Red Color Dept. Nail Polish, There Goes Rudolph Color Dept. $10 See On Color Dept. A bit more muted than some of the other vibrant shades on this list, There Goes Rudolph is the type of red that matches velvety lipsticks.

15 Really, Really Red gitti No. 101 Fiery Red gitti $20 See On gitti A classic red that nods to the Old Hollywood starlets of the 1950s, No. 101 Fiery Red truly stuns against any and every skin tone.