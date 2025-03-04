Vision boards have long been used as a manifestation tool, helping people visualize and work toward their goals. But what if your nails could do the same thing?

While it might not seem like an obvious connection, the idea of manifestation and beauty actually overlap in more ways than you might think. At their core, both are about self-expression. When you manifest, you’re setting intentions for how you want to feel and what you want to attract into your life. And just like the clothes you wear or the makeup you choose, your nails can be an equally powerful part of that process.

“As a society, we’ve started to categorize the way we express ourselves into trends, vibes, and aesthetics for almost everything, and I think [incorporating] spiritual concepts [into your beauty routine] can create a layer of depth and intention that feels more unique and personal to who we are,” says Rachel Onefater, founder and CEO of Ora Mer, a platform for psychic readings and intuitive healing. Just like with makeup, picking a nail color based on what it represents is connected to how you want to show up in the world.

Read on for how to use your manicure as an on-the-go version of your vision board dreams.

The Power Of Color

You can choose nail polish shades based on what you think looks good — or as a fun way to reflect the energy you want to convey or call in what you want.

“There is intention and energy behind everything you do, whether you realize that or not,” says Onefater. “When you’re spending time and effort in your beauty routine, there is intention that you’re already pouring into these rituals because you want to look and feel a certain way. If you’re using specific colors or palettes over others, you are making choices that are reflective of who you are.”

Manifesting through your nails isn’t exactly a new concept. The red nail theory, which went viral on TikTok, had many believing that the shade could attract attention and even help them find true love. But, as Onefater points out, you can take it a step further — and use your nails not just to invite love, but to manifest desires like wealth, safety, and creativity.

How To Manifest Via Your Mani

So, how do you pick the right nail color for your vibe? According to Onefater, it’s less about what you want and more about how you want to feel — kind of like an aura.

If you have no idea what you want to manifest, Onefater suggests starting with intuition. “Notice which colors you naturally gravitate toward, then look up their meanings. Your subconscious often knows what you need before you do.”

Red

For love, choose red if you want passion and stability. It could also bring a sense of financial security.

Purple

Use purple to channel a more spiritual, transcendent connection.

Orange

If you’re manifesting career success, orange might inspire creativity.

Green

Green can help open your heart, according to Onefater.

Indigo

Indigo nail shades can be used to enhance intuition and inner wisdom.

A manifestation mani might seem a bit like a tiny surface-level practice, but it does have the potential to show up in a big way in your life. As Onefater says, “When you consciously set that intention with color, you’re manifesting with every glance at your hands.”