Hailey Bieber’s beauty influence knows no bounds. She’s the godmother of the “clean girl” aesthetic, glazed donut nails, latte makeup... the list of trends she’s started truly goes on and on. And the best part? She regularly shares all the details you need (including the exact products she uses) to steal her looks for yourself. And now, she’s done it again.

Over the weekend, Bieber shared her her current pregnancy makeup routine, and revealed exactly which products she depends on to enhance her natural glow — including an upcoming launch from Rhode Beauty that the girlies are already obsessing over.

Baby Bieber Is On The Way

On May 9, the Biebers announced that they are expecting a baby with retro and romantic video from their vow renewal ceremony.

Since that headline-making moment, the Rhode Beauty founder has continued to share her beauty looks — but now, they’ve got a mom-to-be twist. Just last week, she shared an adorable cherry blossom-filled manicure (a sweet nod to the blooming baby in her belly), and now, she’s showing off her go-to makeup.

Her “Pregnancy Glow” Makeup

On June 2, Bieber posted a video of her current glam routine (and she’s already working on her mommy time management by applying it in the car).

Starting with a bare face, Bieber prepped her complexion with the Rhode Glazing Milk ($30). Keeping her coverage minimal and bright, she used what seemed to be the Lancôme Care and Glow Serum Concealer ($29) along with the Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer ($30), blending away the product with the Saie The Double-Ended Sculpting Brush ($30).

Next up, she applied her still-secret Rhode blush in a cool-toned pink shade along the apples of her cheeks, her nose’s bridge, and later in the middle of her lips. She then brushed through her brows with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze® Gel ($26) before mattifying a few targeted spots with some translucent loose setting powder.

Finishing off the glam, she lined her lips with the RMS Beauty Go Nude Lip Pencil in Nighttime Nude ($25), before applying her very own glossy Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Ribbon ($16).

Although she’s yet to reveal the exact launch dates for Rhode’s first-ever cream blushes, the rest of her minimal routine is available to shop RN.