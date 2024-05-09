Justin & Hailey Bieber Are Expecting Their First Child

Hailey Bieber is pregnant, she and Justin Bieber announced on May 9. This will be the pair’s first child together, and the parents-to-be shared the happy news in the most stylish way possible.

In a video and gallery posted to their Instagram accounts, Hailey and Justin share a kiss against the backdrop of a beautiful, green mountainscape. At first, it seemed to be a sweet montage of an apparent vow renewal ceremony — with Hailey sporting a lacy white Saint Laurent dress and veil-like headscarf while reading to Justin, who cuts a more casual figure.

And while it may be a renewal (the couple had a courthouse wedding in 2018), it soon became clear that they were celebrating another milestone, too, with the vintage-style video panning to reveal Hailey’s baby bump.

Putting Privacy First

For now, Justin and Hailey presented their exciting update with no comment — simply tagging each other in their post captions. However, in 2023, Hailey did tell GQ that the frequent pregnancy rumors did get to her.

“There is something that’s disheartening about, Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant? It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a sh*t,’” she said.

In the same interview, the model and Rhode founder made it clear that the internet would “be the last to know” when she actually was pregnant.

“[Motherhood] is something that I look forward to. It’s also such a private, intimate thing,” she said. “It’s something that’s going to come when it comes. And it’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people f*cking care.”

Long-Running Rumors

People certainly cared in 2021, for example, when Justin captioned a photo of himself and Hailey as “mom and dad” — which fueled countless comments speculating about their potential parenthood. “I think maybe you should change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted,” Hailey wrote in her own comment.

Now that Hailey and Justin are indeed becoming mom and dad, what will their family dynamic look like? Hailey joked with GQ that, yes, a “nepo baby” onesie à la her own statement-making t-shirt may be in order for the little one.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

However, Hailey has also acknowledged the challenges that come with raising a family in the public sphere. Last May, she told The Sunday Times that she’d often cry about the prospect of parenthood. “I want kids so bad but I get scared,” she said. “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

Ultimately, though, Hailey arrived at a crucial conclusion. “We can only do the best we can to raise them,” she said. “As long as they feel loved and safe.”