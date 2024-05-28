Hailey Bieber’s nails have become the stuff of Internet lore. Every time she debuts a new style, it immediately becomes a headline, and it’s only a matter of time before it turns into a full-blown trend (looking at you, “glazed donut” and “strawberry milk” nails).

With all eyes on her polish, the influential mani-lover tends to opt for two very distinct looks: Minimal and classic manicures with a modern touch (AKA her go-to glazed tips) or playful art that makes a serious statement (like this glow-in-the-dark neon set).

In the recent springtime weeks — which happen to coincide with the early days of her pregnancy — she’s been leaning into manis in the latter category, and her latest might be the most fun yet.

Hailey Bieber’s Cherry Blossom Nails

Over the long Memorial Day Weekend, Bieber took to Instagram to share a carousel of joy-filled photos — including a teaser to an upcoming Rhode launch (hello, strawberry-shaped pimple patches), her growing belly, a selfie with her husband, and a closeup of her most recent manicure.

Likely painted by her right-hand manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, Bieber’s almond-shaped nails are adorned with sheer pink polish topped with white-and-pink micro cherry blossom flowers. In the center of every pretty flower, Bieber opted for itty-bitty pink rhinestones for added sparkle.

As for the cheeky caption? The mom-to-be wrote, “little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly,” referencing the growing Bieber bun in the oven.

In addition to being downright adorable, this particular design has a sweet meaning behind it. Cherry blossom flowers bloom in the heart of spring and are a symbol of love, rebirth, and new beginnings — which makes them the perfect nail art choice for the pregnant Rhode founder.

ICYMI: Baby Bieber Is On The Way

On May 9, the Biebers announced that they are expecting a baby by way of a romance-filled, beautifully retro video and personal photos of their vow renewal ceremony. Hailey herself was wearing a modest white lace gown, with a sheer lace veil that wrapped around her head like a chic scarf.

The duo have been married since 2018, and this will be their first child. Mommy and me mani looks, anyone?