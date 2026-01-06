It’s 2011. You’re watching Pretty Little Liars on cable when Lucy Hale pops up on screen with feathers woven into her hair. The next day, you book an appointment to get them added to your own — because, duh — and so does everyone else you know.

Fast-forward to 2026, and the feather extension era is supposed to be long over. Or so everyone thought. TikTok is suddenly full of people giving into the same impulse, reintroducing black-and-white striped pieces into their locks. In November, Kim Kardashian attended a premiere of All’s Fair in Brazil with a single plume pinned into her updo. Even Tate McRae walked the VMAs red carpet in September with white ostrich feathers woven into her blowout, perfectly matched to her sheer white dress.

So… what’s going on? Will hair feathers be making a full comeback this year?

The Hair Feather Revival, Explained

Back in the early 2010s, feather extensions were an it-girl calling card. Miley Cyrus wore them as Hannah Montana, clipped into her long beach waves — sometimes as many as 250 at a time, she told Harper’s Bazaar. Kesha treated them like part of her uniform. Bella Thorne and Selena Gomez brought them to Disney Channel press days.

They weren’t meant to blend in, and you couldn’t miss them if you tried: big rooster feathers (á la Steven Tyler), oftentimes striped and dyed bright shades like turquoise, neon pink, or orange. Because if no one else could see them, what was the point?

Now, indie sleaze has re-entered the chat — and with it comes the return of all the signifiers of the era. These include ripped tights, low-rise jeans, fringe details, and smudged eyeliner. Hair feathers are just the next relic being dusted off and tried on again.

The Trend Reimagined

Take a cue from Tate McRae: If hair feathers are back, the trend isn’t asking you to relive your 2011 salon appointment. This revival is about texture, not necessarily color. Expect neutral tones to dominate, from classic black-and-white stripes to inky browns and soft ivory plumes tucked into layers rather than clipped onto top sections.

You’ll start seeing them pop up in places where trends get tested before they trickle down — red carpets, music videos, fashion week runways, and music festival season — styled by pros who know when to stop. Think feathers woven into blowouts, added on top of updos, or braided throughout air-dried waves. It’s less about them being a statement piece and more of an “if you blink you’ll miss it” approach.

For anyone tempted to try them IRL, follow that less-is-more guideline. If you don’t want to give full throwback irony, opt for softer colors and less volume. And if you’re not feeling the urge at all? You’re certainly not alone. “The hair feathers trend is back and I can’t even,” one X user commented. “We should have left that one in 2012.” Another chimed in: “Recession indicator.”

Honestly, that latter comment might be the best summary of the moment. Hair feathers will probably never reach their 2010s popularity, but they don’t need universal buy-in to stage a comeback in today’s social media landscape. Love them or hate them, it proves no beauty trend ever really disappears — they just wait for the right moment to return (whether you like it or not).