When it comes to outrageous, barely there red carpet looks, no awards show does it better than the MTV VMAs — and 2025’s event was no exception. This year, the celebrities brought their style A-game with lingerie-inspired looks, sheer dresses, and lots and lots of cutouts and sky-high slits.

Held on Sunday, Sept. 7, attendees arrived at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, in their boldest, most boundary-pushing style. For instance, Doja Cat made a jaw-dropping entrance in a crystal-encrusted minidress and a lipstick-shaped clutch worth $6K. Meanwhile, other showgoers wore similarly stripped-down looks, like Tate McRae, who wore a completely diaphanous white gown that exposed her ruched underwear.

Read on for the best (and nakedest) looks of the night — some of which will live on in VMAs infamy.

Sabrina Carpenter

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While most awards show guests typically avoid matching with the carpet, Sabrina Carpenter leaned into the crimson hue in a red-hot lace dress that was utterly diaphanous. She paired the intricate number with a lavender fur stole for a sophisticated, Old Hollywood take on “naked dressing.”

Doja Cat

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Proving that the VMA red carpet is the most playful of all awards shows, Doja Cat leaned into camp in a harlequin-print mini from Balmain with a plunging off-the-shoulder neckline encrusted in pink crystals. She also toted a bedazzled lipstick-shaped bag from Judith Leiber — worth an eye-whopping $6K — and took out an IRL red lipstick, applied an extra coat, and then proceeded to eat it. Casual.

Ariana Grande

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ariana Grande found a new stylist in Zendaya’s image architect, Law Roach. For their first awards show together, Roach dressed her in a sweetheart strapless polka dot column gown with a bubble-esque peplum, practically ushering the “cheugy” trend’s renaissance. And because Roach loves a fashion reference, the custom look was an homage to Silvia Venturini’s Fendi gown from the ’80s. Iconic.

Tate McRae

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Greedy” songstress Tate McRae combined several racy trends in one diaphanous number: a plunging, bra-esque top, waist cutouts, a completely sheer skirt, and peekaboo underwear.

Gabby Windey

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whale tails, aka the exposed thong trend that dominated the 2000s, have long been a VMAs staple. The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey revived the undies-forward style on the 2025 red carpet in a see-through lacy LBD, which featured two massive waist cutouts that perfectly framed her stringy undies.

More to come...