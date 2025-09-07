Celebrity Style
The 2025 MTV VMAs' Best Dressed Celebs Were Also Super Naked
Completely sheer gowns, deep plunges, and more skin-baring looks.
When it comes to outrageous, barely there red carpet looks, no awards show does it better than the MTV VMAs — and 2025’s event was no exception. This year, the celebrities brought their style A-game with lingerie-inspired looks, sheer dresses, and lots and lots of cutouts and sky-high slits.
Held on Sunday, Sept. 7, attendees arrived at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, in their boldest, most boundary-pushing style. For instance, Doja Cat made a jaw-dropping entrance in a crystal-encrusted minidress and a lipstick-shaped clutch worth $6K. Meanwhile, other showgoers wore similarly stripped-down looks, like Tate McRae, who wore a completely diaphanous white gown that exposed her ruched underwear.
Read on for the best (and nakedest) looks of the night — some of which will live on in VMAs infamy.
Sabrina Carpenter
While most awards show guests typically avoid matching with the carpet, Sabrina Carpenter leaned into the crimson hue in a red-hot lace dress that was utterly diaphanous. She paired the intricate number with a lavender fur stole for a sophisticated, Old Hollywood take on “naked dressing.”
Doja Cat
Proving that the VMA red carpet is the most playful of all awards shows, Doja Cat leaned into camp in a harlequin-print mini from Balmain with a plunging off-the-shoulder neckline encrusted in pink crystals. She also toted a bedazzled lipstick-shaped bag from Judith Leiber — worth an eye-whopping $6K — and took out an IRL red lipstick, applied an extra coat, and then proceeded to eat it. Casual.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande found a new stylist in Zendaya’s image architect, Law Roach. For their first awards show together, Roach dressed her in a sweetheart strapless polka dot column gown with a bubble-esque peplum, practically ushering the “cheugy” trend’s renaissance. And because Roach loves a fashion reference, the custom look was an homage to Silvia Venturini’s Fendi gown from the ’80s. Iconic.
Tate McRae
“Greedy” songstress Tate McRae combined several racy trends in one diaphanous number: a plunging, bra-esque top, waist cutouts, a completely sheer skirt, and peekaboo underwear.
Gabby Windey
Whale tails, aka the exposed thong trend that dominated the 2000s, have long been a VMAs staple. The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey revived the undies-forward style on the 2025 red carpet in a see-through lacy LBD, which featured two massive waist cutouts that perfectly framed her stringy undies.
More to come...