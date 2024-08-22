As you begin to look towards your autumnal aesthetic, you may be booking salon appointments for a fresh chop and shopping for transitional fashion pieces like blazers and boots. In the nail world, it’s time to replace those vibrant summer manis with darker, sultrier shades.

For fall 2024, pro manicurists in the industry have told Bustle that polish colors like glossy black, cherry-inspired burgundy, olive green, and vintage plum are set to dominate the season. For those who prefer a bold mani design, though, there are quite a few nail art trends to keep your eyes on for inspo.

Recently, Tom Bachik — a celeb-loved manicurist and imPRESS ambassador who calls stars like Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lopez loyal clients — proved he’s fall-ready with Selena Gomez’s brick red “apple cider” mani. And now, the Los Angeles-based artist tells Bustle which nail designs he’ll be obsessing over through the coming weeks.

Here, the top six nail art trends for fall ’24 that you’ll want to try RN.

1 Chic Beetlejuice Stripes @bellezabychanelle Come this spooky season, Beetlejuice is finally getting its long-awaited sequel. Coincidentally, Bachik predicts that there will be a rise in chic black and white manicure designs — including stripes inspired by the film.

2 Sultry Cherry Details @beckiestirknails Summer 2024 was filled with fruit-filled nail designs, from watermelon prints to coquette strawberries — and Bachik says the trend will continue, though with some darker-toned treats, like cherries. “We’re going to continue to see more minimalist art with fruits,” he says.

3 Colorful French Tips @pressed.byp It goes without saying that white-tipped Frenchies are a timeless manicure staple. Come fall, Bachik says it'll be all about colorful tips. “I always love colored French tips that match the season,” he says — so don’t be afraid to rock the look with burgundy, burnt orange, or deep red polish.

4 All Chrome Everything @the_gelbottle_inc If there were one it-girl in the world of manicures, it would surely be chrome nails — and Bachik is obsessed with chromatic effects in all sorts of hues for fall. “You can mix and match different chrome colors, like copper, gold, and rose gold for a mixed metals look,” he says.

5 Fall-Inspired Skittle Nails @avrnailswatches Whether you’re a seasoned nail guru or a total novice with polish, colorful Skittle nails are the perfect option for an effortless design that still turns heads. “Choose different shades of the same color family for an ombré look from nail to nail,” says Bachik. “Just choose colors that fit the season.”