I’ve always believed that you can find some solid mascaras at the drugstore. But if I’m going to be spending a pretty penny on a new wand, it has to be really, really good.

A few of my requirements? I love a big, fluffy brush that gives major volume and makes you look like you’re wearing falsies. The formula should stay wet for at least two coats of effortless application. It needs to make my lashes look thick and long without being clumpy or spidery. And if the formula nourishes my lashes as I wear it, that’s definitely a bonus.

Just before the new year, Haus Labs launched its B Structural Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara — and given its promises (and Lady Gaga’s always-lush eyelashes), it sounded like it might just check all of my boxes. Read on for my honest thoughts on the newness.

The Haus Labs B Structural Mascara

The Haus Labs B Structural Mascara is not only formulated to deliver major volume and length, but it’s filled with rice protein (a known hair smoother) and vitamin B5 (a powerful humectant) that both offer conditioning benefits to each lash.

This mascara is lightweight, long-lasting, and safe for those with sensitive eyes — which means you won’t get teary-eyed when wearing it all day and night. And the finished result is clump-free.

Fast Facts

Price: $29

Best For: Long and lush lashes with a few swipes that grow stronger the more you wear it

Rating: 4/5

What I Love: The fluffy brush that delivers major volume

What I Don't Love: The formula is a bit drier than I'd like, making it harder to go in for a second coat

Thoughts At First Swipe

As is true with Haus Labs’ entire collection, the first thing I noticed was how sleek, chic, and futuristic the packaging was. It’s a bit weighted and luxe, yet still minimal — which I really like.

The second thing I noticed was the large fluffy brush, which is always an immediate “yes” from me considering it typically results in full, falsie-esque lashes. The smaller tapered end is also perfect for coating the smaller inner lashes and lower lashline for a doll-like eye look.

Olivia Rose Rushing

With just a single coat, the formula serves up a clump-free look that’s bold and lengthened. It doesn’t make your lashes appear too overly natural or “barely-there” like other nourishing mascaras on the market.

IMO, I did find that the mascara wasn’t as “wet” for as long as I’d like, making it a bit difficult to layer on the product for a more dramatic look — though even with two coats applied quickly, the result is lightweight which is a total win.

Hello, Lush & Clump-Free Lashes

As far as mascaras go, this one is up there on my list as it creates a lengthened look that pulls any glam look together.

After a long day of wear — which included a near-freezing walk with my dog that made me tear up — I can definitely say that the formula lasts all day without any flaking.

Olivia Rose Rushing

While the slightly drier consistency is a bit of a personal gripe, this mascara creates really beautiful, full-looking lashes (without the unwanted clumps).

I’ll definitely be keeping it in my makeup bag.