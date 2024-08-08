This Clump-Free Mascara Is Like Sheer Tights For Your Lashes

Although Australia is what seems like a world away, people Down Under gravitate toward the same products that are probably in your bathroom cabinet right now. For one, their Sephoras are stocked with faves from globally-loved brands like Fenty Beauty, Laneige, Rare Beauty, and the like. What’s more, quite a few companies have Australian roots, like BREAD, Aesop, and KORA Organics (to name just a few).

That being said, there are quite a few cult-favorite brands that haven’t quite popped off in the United States yet — one of which being MCoBeauty. And its tubing mascara? Well, it so happens to be in the makeup bag of just about every single Aussie it girl, so I had to give it a try.

The MCoBeauty XtendLash Mascara

MCoBeauty is not only one of Australia’s fastest-growing beauty brands, but their XtendLash Mascara ($19) — which the brand tells Bustle is sold every single 25 seconds — is one of their best sellers.

An innovative tubular formula that wraps around each individual lash and washes away with a bit of water, this mascara is truly an everyday staple that results in a more subdued “your lashes but better” look. Available in three colors — black, black-brown, and clear — it promises to never smudge, clump, or flake away.

With their accessibility equivalent to that of America’s e.l.f. Cosmetics, MCoBeauty is actually easily shoppable on Amazon. And considering I’ve always adored that natural and sun-drenched Aussie girl glam aesthetic, I had to see for myself what the hype was all about.

The “Aussie Girl” Makeup Aesthetic

While some Australians do love the look of full-beat glamour (think high coverage foundation, faux lashes, etc.), for the most part, the country’s overall makeup vibe is “less is more.”

In other words? SPF-filled skin tints, natural eyebrows, a subtle gloss, and even skin-safe self tanners are more the move — which of course includes a more subtle lash moment, too.

No one in Hollywood embodies the Australian makeup aesthetic quite like Gold Coast-born Margot Robbie, who — even on red carpets — prefers to keep her glam decidedly low-key and minimal.

Here, the actor and mom-to-be attended a luxe award ceremony with a neutral lip color, a hint of blush-pink tones on her cheeks and eyelids, and a few swipes of a clump-free mascara akin to MCoBeauty’s brand staple. Chef’s kiss.

An Honest Review Of The Mascara

While I do love a full-glam moment, for the most part, I stick to a simple makeup routine (and often keep my lashes bare, which TikTok says is a major trend RN). For the more natural makeup girlies like me, this mascara is a total win.

Olivia Rose Rushing

While it’s definitely not a mascara that gives you thick, voluminous lashes that mirror the look of falsies, this one looks impossibly natural, like I just got my real eyelashes lifted and tinted.

As someone with fairer features, I love that even the black shade doesn’t appear harsh or too dramatic for everyday wear. Instead, it looks and feels lightweight, like sheer tights for your lashes.

True to its claims, I experienced absolutely zero clumping, flaking, or bleeding — and considering it so easily washed away, it also kept my real lashes healthy and in tact.

For my day-to-day looks, I must say: I’m obsessed.