Looking back, 2024’s top beauty trends had a major influence from the ’70s, with tousled “boho bangs” and terracotta-toned “blonzed” cheeks at centerstage. The ’90s aesthetic also continued to be prominent, as plenty of celebs donned the decade’s iconic “flipped bob” and contoured brown lips.

Now, a new nostalgia-driven era is on its way: 1960s glamour will be *everywhere* throughout the coming months.

The Return Of 1960s Glamour

Beauty icons of the ’60s include Brigitte Bardot, Diana Ross, Sharon Tate, and Twiggy. What they all had in common was the decade’s defining boudoir hair — complete with a teased crown — and high-impact eye makeup with bold liner and dramatic lower lashes.

“The ’60s had beautiful, voluminous, and glamorous vixen hair,” Chris Appleton, a top celebrity hairstylist, previously told Bustle. “I definitely see it being big in 2025 because of its timeless and sexy styles.” He points to Lana Del Rey as a modern starlet who frequently rocks the era’s retro hairstyles.

REPORTERS ASSOCIES/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Carolina Gonzalez, a celebrity makeup artist who works with Sabrina Carpenter, says that the ultimate 1960s beat features larger-than-life eyes and pastel tones on the cheeks and lips.

“1960s glamour was all about bold eyes, flawless skin, and a polished, feminine look,” she says. “Winged eyeliner, defined creases, false lashes, soft pink or peachy blush, pale lips, and pastel eyeshadows were often used to emphasize and contrast the eyeliner and lashes.”

Chris Walter/WireImage/Getty Images

In 2025, the aesthetic will get a modern flair.

Hello, Sultry Boudoir Hair

“Bardot bangs,” for one, will be pushing ’70s-style curtain fringe to the side. It’s a very vixen look Appleton recently created on Kim Kardashian (and one you’re bound to see all over social media and red carpets in the coming year).

“[The] bangs give a retro and effortless vibe [that’s] a ’90s Pamela Anderson meets Brigitte Bardot glam,” he told Bustle. “I made sure the bangs were full and voluminous, which was key in achieving the perfect separation and placement. I also extended her length slightly and added a wispy texture for a softer, more refined look.”

Aside from sultry bangs, which have also been spotted on Camila Cabello, expect to see lots of hairdos with added volume at the crown.

Elle Fanning is clearly in the know, having worn teased babydoll pigtails at the Los Angeles premiere of A Complete Unknown in December ’24. Rihanna has also recently rocked an updo that was heavily teased towards the sky.

It’s safe to say that this is just the beginning of elevated takes on classic 1960s hairstyles.

It’s All About The Doll Eyes

Voluminous, boudoir hair isn’t the only 1960s trend to watch — there will be a focus on dramatic eyes with fluttering lashes and a flirty flush on the apples of the cheeks, too.

“[2025 will be all about] lashes, liner, and blush,” says Gonzalez. In particular, she points to emphasized lower lashes à la Twiggy thanks to the help of falsies. “I recommend the Velour Lashes Self-Stick Clusters. They are pre-glued and placed under the lash. I love them for bottom lashes and like to cut them in halves or less, spacing them out.”

Ariana Grande has been a long-time fan of mod eye makeup, incorporating a ’60s feel into many of her r.e.m. beauty collections. And recently, Kardashian has dipped her toes into the retro look with prominent lower lashes.

The blush category not only owned 2024, but will continue its reign in 2025 — albeit with a bit of a 1960s influence.

For a ’60s-style flush, Gonzalez places the product on the apples of the cheeks and cheekbones, blending outward for a cloud-like finish. As for pigment? She expects pastels, like soft peach and cool-toned baby pink, as well as deeper rose-colored mauves to dominate.

Here’s to a new year with new looks to swoon over.