While the rest of your summer makeup gets a little lighter, there’s no reason to hold onto a three-step under-eye routine. Color corrector, concealer, setting powder — it’s a lot of effort for something that can quickly sweat off or, worse, turn cakey. That’s why TikTok’s latest trick swaps all three for just one unexpected product: highlighter.

Using highlighter where you’d normally reach for concealer sounds counterintuitive. After all, highlighter is supposed to live on the highest points of the face, not the shadows. But after creator @avashaw.ty shared the technique in a video that’s since racked up more than 1 million views, people can’t stop recreating the fresh, glowy look. Ahead, everything to know about the trick, including how to try it.

Highlighter For The Under-Eyes

Makeup artist Emily Wood recently told Bustle she swears by using highlighter under her eyes. “Sometimes, I'll use a concealer. But most of the time, it's highlighter because I don't actually want to really cover my skin, but I do want to lighten it and make it look brighter,” she said.

If your goal is completely covering dark circles, you'll probably still prefer a traditional concealer. But instead of camouflaging your under-eye with opaque pigment, highlighter uses reflective pearls to bounce light off the skin. Rather than camouflaging darkness with opaque pigment, the reflective finish helps diffuse shadows and make the area appear brighter without completely masking what's underneath. Think of it as an optical illusion: the dark circles are still there, but the luminosity makes them less visible.

If you're already reaching for sheer skin tints and lightweight cream products during the summer, replacing concealer with a subtle highlighter can feel like a natural extension of that minimal approach.

How To Try The Trend

If you’re going to skip under-eye concealer, there are a few things to know. First: The type of highlighter you choose matters. Skip a powder formula or anything packed with chunky, visible glitter. Instead, opt for something with a pearlescent finish that melts into the skin, like a cream or liquid.

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When it comes to the shade selection, find a highlighter that’s as close to your skin tone as possible. It doesn't have to be an exact match the way concealer does, but you also don't want it to be too light. A beigey champagne — like M.A.C.’s Double-Gleam or Rhode’s Highlight Milk in the shade 02 — tends to work best on fair skin, while medium and deeper complexions can reach for a true gold or copper.

To apply, tap a tiny amount along the inner portion of the under-eye, where your dark circles are the most noticeable, then blend outward with your fingertip. Because you want a natural finish, a little goes a long way.

The best part? If you’re not ready to give up concealer altogether, you don’t have to. Plenty of TikTokers are layering it on top of highlighter, adding the tiniest amount of coverage only where it’s needed. The result is brighter-looking under-eyes without the weight of multiple layers — perfect for anyone who prefers a lighter, more effortless summer makeup routine.