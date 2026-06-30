Summer is always peak blush season. After all, a swipe of color is the fastest way to fake a little time in the sun. But lately, the category has become much more than that.

“Blush is no longer treated like an afterthought,” says celebrity makeup artist Christian Briceno. “It’s become part of the shape, mood, and identity of makeup.” A few strategic swipes can make someone look sun-kissed, sculpted, cherubic, or even feverish. And at a time when makeup is becoming less about perfection and more about personality, it’s become the product that can define an entire face. It’s no wonder blush has exploded with new launches, TikTok techniques, and celebrity inspiration, each offering a different way to wear it.

Still, there’s a clear throughline running through all the blush buzz. “The overly obvious, painted-on look is starting to feel a little tired,” says celebrity makeup artist Nina Ubhi. “Instead, we're moving toward blush that enhances the skin rather than competes with it.” Whether you're drawn to cool-toned lilacs, warm apricots, or terracotta "blonzers," the sweet spot is natural — but intentional — application, well before blush blindness kicks in.

Ahead, the blush looks that makeup artists predict will be everywhere this season.

1 Raspberry Pink Instagram / @haileybieber If Barbie pink is too bright, try raspberry instead. “It can look incredibly natural once it’s sheered out,” says Briceno. “On medium, olive, and deeper skin tones, it almost reads like color coming from within the skin rather than makeup sitting on top.” Shop: Lancôme Juicy Tubes Cheeks Jelly Long-wear Blush Tint in Raspberry Jam

2 Lavender Instagram / @raoulalejandre “This summer, blush feels more expressive and a little less predictable,” says Briceno. Case in point: lavender is the shade du jour. While it may look intimidating in the pan, the soft purple hue actually wears like a cool pink flush once it’s on the skin. Shop: YSL Beauty Make Me Blush Blurring Liquid Blush in Lavender Lust

3 Blush Draping Instagram / @paintedbyesther More than any one shade, it’s draped placement that’s defining blush trends this summer. “We’re seeing it applied higher on the cheekbones to create a subtle lifting effect,” says Ubhi. To get the look, blend your blush upward toward the temples and into the outer eye area. Shop: Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Blush Brush

4 Apricot Instagram / @emrata This summer’s bronzed makeup looks are calling for equally warm blush tones. “Orange blushes will be especially popular this season,” says makeup artist Taffy Dube. “They add warmth to the complexion without relying on bronzer alone and enhance sun-kissed skin." Plus, an apricot shade looks surprisingly transparent on the skin, Briceno adds. Shop: Gucci Blush de Beauté Luminous Matte Powder Blush in Tender Apricot

5 Blonzer Instagram / @selenagomez The easiest way to fake a weekend in the sun? A terracotta blush, which “doubles as a soft bronzer because it warms the face,” says Ubhi. Sweep it across the bridge of the nose and around the hairline to really lean into the whole sunburnt effect. Shop: Rhode Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy

6 Watercolor Finish Instagram / @emilychengmakeup Blush blindness might finally be on its way out. “The strongest finishes right now feel transparent and alive,” says Briceno. “What I love about a watercolor look is that you see the color, but not a thick layer of product.” Instead of maximum pigment, the goal is a believable flush that melts into the skin with a finish that's neither overly glossy nor flat. Shop: Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint

7 Blurring Formulas Instagram / @bellahadid Another take on this season’s soft flush is blurred blush, which Ubhi describes as “an airbrushed wash of color with no harsh edges.” The trick is choosing the right formula: cream-to-powder and bouncy matte blushes help create a soft-focus effect while still feeling lightweight and long-lasting. Shop: Prada Touch Blush