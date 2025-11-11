You don’t have to wait for a New Year’s party invite to sparkle. As temperatures drop and shimmers sneak back into your makeup bag, ice queen beauty is back.

Once defined by the frosted lips and baby-blue lids of the early 2000s, frosted makeup is getting a sleeker reboot this winter. Think of it as the high-shine sister of “clean girl” glam. But it’s not just about glossy skin and lips. Enter: holographic eyes.

The look has caught fire on TikTok, where creators are layering opalite shadows that flash between lilac, silver, and seafoam — a grown-up nod to the frosted look that Hilary Duff and Britney Spears once rocked. But beauty lovers today are trading the chunky glitter of the early aughts for a softer iridescence, making the nostalgic eye look feel more Euphoria than indie sleaze.

Celebrities like Dua Lipa, Lily Allen, and Gabriette have been spotted playing with shimmery lids recently, while brands like Dior and MAC are fueling the revival with chrome paints and palettes. The result? Part ice queen, part snow fairy — and 100% the coolest look of the season.

How To Rock Holographic Eyes

The beauty of holographic eyes is that they can be as subtle or extra as you want. For beginners, start with a creamy pigment — shades that land somewhere between icy blue, lilac, and silver tend to look the most dimensional. Dab the product across your lids with your fingers for an effortless sheen.

For a full-glam ice queen look, layer a chrome pigment over concealer and sticky eyelid primer. Concentrate the product in the inner corners and blend out with a fluffy brush for a dramatic pop of shimmer. Add a touch of holographic liner to your lower lash for an extra doe-eyed effect.

If you’re leaning grunge instead of ethereal, holographic still works. Just smudge a darker shadow in the outer and inner corners, then blend the holographic pigment in the middle for a halo eye look. The contrast between grit and gloss gives it that ultimate cool-girl Gabriette vibe. Pair it with a concealer lip if you’re feeling the ’90s inspo.

Shop The Trend

There’s just something about the cold weather that calls for shimmer. Is sparkle the cure for getting out of a seasonal slump? Either way, holographic eyes embody everything that makes winter makeup feel fun and dynamic.

The reflective finish pops against neutral knits and flushed cheeks, making the look more wearable than you might think. It’s not about being over-the-top — though you can certainly choose that route. It can also be effortless, like a coincidental sparkle that landed on you from a Christmas decoration.

After months of bronzed makeup, it’s time to trade the warmth for frost — and let your lids do the shimmering.