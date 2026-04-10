There’s a point after every hot Pilates class where you wonder why you keep doing this to yourself. Sure, it’s a great workout — but your face is red, your clothes are a sticky sensory nightmare, and your hair somehow feels sweaty and stiff at the same time.

Even a shower can’t fix everything. Your hair feels cleaner, but still drier than normal... which might be the moment the thought creeps in: Is there something I’m supposed to be doing before class so it doesn’t come out like this?

On TikTok, the answer is yes — and the solution? Applying heat protectant because, according to a very loud subset of users, those heat lamps are frying your strands.

“Any heat can cause damage … Common sense I fear,” one user commented. Meanwhile, others find it just as ridiculous that anyone would believe they’re getting heat damage from a room that tops out around 120 degrees. “Unless your class is set to 300 degrees, you’re just wasting product, babes,” one skeptic chimed in, while another added, “God, can anything be easy?”

So, which is it? Ahead, a trichologist breaks down what’s actually happening to your hair during a heated workout class — and whether this is a smart prep step or just another thing TikTok made us overthink.

Is Hot Pilates Damaging Your Hair?

Short answer: yes — but it’s not “heat damage” in the way people online mean it.

Hair doesn’t start to experience true, irreversible heat damage until it reaches around 140°C (284°F) — far beyond the temperature of any hot workout room. So the idea that your hair is getting “fried” mid-class in the same way that it would with a flat iron is wrong. However, that doesn’t mean it’s totally unaffected.

“Hot Pilates may not pack the same heat as a heat tool, but repeated exposure may lead to hair damage,” says Carrie Prowant, trichologist and hair extension specialist. “The cuticle of the hair lifts with higher temperatures, causing roughness, as well as moisture loss,” she adds, especially if you’re going multiple times a week.

Some hair types will see more moisture loss than others. “Chemically treated hair — especially high-lift color — curly or coily textures, because they’re naturally drier, fine strands, and high-porosity hair are more vulnerable,” Prowant says.

Bottom line: Hot Pilates isn’t burning your hair. What’s actually happening is that your strands become more fragile and brittle as heat and humidity open the cuticle — which makes them more prone to breakage if you’re not counteracting it.

What To Do Before A Workout Class

Turns out, TikTok isn’t entirely wrong. A heat protectant can, in fact, help your hair feel less dry after hot Pilates, but not because it’s protecting against heat damage in the traditional sense. “It helps create a barrier on the hair strand,” Prowant explains. So it essentially seals the cuticle so your hair doesn’t lose as much moisture in that hot, humid environment.

A heat protectant isn’t your only option. A lightweight leave-in conditioner or hydrating mask creates that same kind of buffer. Prowant recommends choosing formulas with hyaluronic acid, like Keranique’s Strengthening Leave-In Conditioner, because it “penetrates deeper into the hair and helps calm fussy scalps.” Plus, post-workout, it adds slip while you’re brushing, which reduces the likelihood of mechanical damage to the hair.

Some other pro tips for maintaining hair health? Don’t go into class with damp strands — they should be at least 90% dry, according to Prowant, as they’re more vulnerable to damage in that state. Pair that with a tight slickback, and you’re stretching hair that’s already structurally weaker. Then, after class, rinse your scalp and ends with water even if you’re not using shampoo, says Prowant, followed by a leave-in to bring moisture back.

All in all, the impulse to reach for something wasn’t wrong, but TikTok got a little too specific with the heat protectant. Any hydrating product will do — in fact, if you treat class like an opportunity to let those ingredients really soak in, your hair might come out in better shape than when you walked in.