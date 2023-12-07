It’s happened to all of us: Whether you frequently visit nail salons for mani-pedis or you’ve spontaneously decided to treat yourself, sometimes what we want isn’t what we get. And as you sit in the chair, unable to text your group chat for reassurance on what to do, you’re probably wondering if it’s OK to tell your manicurist that you don’t like it (whatever “it” may be) or if you should bite your tongue and take it off at home.

For those conflict-avoidant, or if you’re simply unsure how to proceed mid-service, Bustle has got your back. Unsurprisingly, this dilemma is common, no matter what you’re getting done at the salon. We talked to three manicurists on the proper manicure etiquette — because yes, there is one— on what to do if you’re unhappy with your service.

Don’t Be Shy

Ultimately, your manicure is a service you are paying for, so you have a right to speak up if you’re unhappy with the treatment.

“People who go to the salon usually entrust this self-care moment to professionals, so there is nothing wrong with pointing out, politely and delicately, when a manicurist is doing something you don't prefer,” says Gaëlle Lebrat Personnaz, owner of Manucurist Paris.

Sally*, a nail salon owner in Cambridge, Massachusetts, says that she’d rather you communicate the issue during your appointment rather than hold onto any ill will afterward. “We see a lot of customers leave our salon saying their nails are fine, but then they write a nasty review on Yelp or Google because they didn’t like what they got,” she says. “As a small business, that hurts more. I’d rather them get a redo than write something that might hurt our jobs.”

Time Is Of The Essence

Most nail technicians have only a certain allotted time to spend per customer, which is why it’s in everyone’s best interest to say something as soon as possible if you see something you don’t like (so definitely not when they’re almost done).

“I would encourage the client to always be vigilant and stay attentive to every step of the manicure, as it’s easier and more accessible to ask for a do-over of a single step rather than the entire process,” says Lebrat Personnaz.

Sally shares that she had a client who was mad that the shade of green she requested didn’t match what she had wanted. After the gel polish was put on, the customer “threw a fit”— even though she made no effort to correct the technician while it was being applied — and left without paying.

“If she had asked, we could have redone her nails. But she didn’t ask,” says Sally.

When speaking up, there are key phrases you can use to start that conversation, says Los Angeles-based nail technician Zolboo Batbaatar. This can include, “Thank you for your effort, but the way you did my nails did not match my preference.” Whatever you say, an effort to be mindful will go a long way.

Manage Your Expectations

According to Batbaatar, the number one mistake that customers make is expecting their manicures to turn exactly like their Pinterest inspo without considering their skin tone, color matching, nail length, etc.

Batbaatar also says customers should be mindful that some nail designs take more equipment than others, and if you’re looking for something elaborate, to call ahead. “There are millions and millions of nail art supplies, and it’s physically impossible for a salon to have each one,” she says. “Making sure they have everything for your design — or even alternatives — is important.”

Remember Proper Gratuity

The standard tip for a nail service is 20%. But Batbaatar says it’s appreciated to tip a little more than usual when your manicurist has made a correction.

“That’s due to the additional time they spent on your nails as well as the toll on the technician’s mental health, because self-doubt and low confidence come hand in hand when a client doesn’t like the design,” she says. “Even just a small gesture as expressing their appreciation for doing correction is comforting for the nail tech.”

“The tip reflects the gratitude that the client has for their manicurist, their energy, their time, their patience, and their craft,” adds Lebrat Personnaz. “Tipping in accordance with your satisfaction is fine, but remember that these people are at your service, and it's never a bad day to make someone's day.”

*Name has been changed