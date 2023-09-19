Any makeup guru will agree: A beauty routine isn’t complete until you bake and set your look. Of course, no one understands this better than Huda Kattan, the makeup artist and social media content creator behind TikTok-beloved beauty brand Huda Beauty and its viral Easy Bake Loose & Setting Powder. To celebrate her brand’s 10-year anniversary — and her love for all things baked — Kattan is giving this wildly popular beauty staple a makeover, and it launches today at Sephora and on the Huda Beauty site.

The original powder — used by millions on TikTok, including Alix Earle — is an absolute must-have when it comes to setting your makeup and looking flawless all day. “I’m obsessed with baking,” Kattan tells Bustle. “It has many uses from setting your makeup to contouring your face.” According to her, a quick bake is the difference between looking matte and looking totally sculpted. Typically, the process of baking involves sitting down in front of your mirror and applying loose powder to all the right areas of your face. Now, however, you can bake on the go with Huda Beauty’s new Easy Bake And Snatch Pressed Brightening and Setting Powder.

With this new pressed powder, speed baking is the name of the game. “It gives the same filtered finish as our OG Easy Bake Loose Powder, but you just press and go,” Kattan says. “The before and after results are wild, as the new formula provides more intense coverage to seriously brighten and snatch the undereye, which is always my goal.”

The pressed powder comes in a mirrored compact with a teardrop-shaped sponge that allows you to get into hard-to-reach areas of your face, like the corners of your eyes, without any of the mess. It also allows you to expertly pat on contour — along your jawline, for example — for Kattan’s famous lifted look.

Easy Bake And Snatch Pressed Brightening and Setting Powder offers medium coverage with a natural matte finish, and it promises to last at least eight hours through sweat and humidity. It comes in eight shades: Cupcake, Cherry Blossom Cake, Pound Cake, Banana Bread, Blondie, Kunafa, Cinnamon Bun, and Coffee Cake.

Kattan says the OG powder is her ride-or-die, which is why she’s so excited to have an option that she can use while out and about. “I actually love to layer the two formulas together, so once I’ve baked with Easy Bake Loose Powder, I then use Easy Bake And Snatch in the corners of my under eyes and under my jawline to intensify the snatch,” she says. “Our new formula is also talc and fragrance-free and is infused with micro-fine hyaluronic acid to smooth and avocado derivative to control shine.”

What’s more, the powder is non-drying with a soft, silky texture so you look fresh — not powdery. I’ve been using Cupcake for a week and I love how it sets and brightens my under eyes while getting rid of shine. I’ll definitely be throwing it in my makeup bag so I can take it with me on the go, just like Huda.