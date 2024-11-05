As someone who has been collecting makeup for years, it feels as if every eyeshadow color story has been done before — especially when it comes to everyday neutrals.

Recently, however, cool-toned makeup has been trending, and experts predict it’ll dominate winter’s biggest beauty trends. Well, Huda Beauty has taken the opportunity to launch what might just be the most gorgeous cool-colored eyeshadow palette I’ve ever seen, featuring a stunning mix of neutral shades and sparkling glitter formulas.

The product, aptly named Icy Nude, is the buzzy brand’s last-ever 18-pan palette. Judging by the cult status of Huda Beauty’s other 18-pan options, like Rose Quartz and Naughty Nude, I wouldn’t be surprised if this limited-edition drop goes fast.

Ice Nude offers the most stunning eyeshadow shades, from a dusty rose-brown neutral to a diamond-like silver chrome — think elevated neutrals with a frosty, shimmery edge. But does it live up to the high expectations? Read on for an honest review of the newness.

Fast Facts

Price: $69

$69 Best For: Cool-toned eye looks for everyday and glamorous moments for the holiday season and beyond.

What I Love: Beautiful, effortlessly blendable pigments that are all very wearable.

Huda Beauty’s Icy Nude Eyeshadow Palette

Icy Nude is similar to other Huda Beauty palettes in that it features pigments with different finishes, including matte, metallic shimmer, high-impact foil, and chromatic. This one contains some sand-colored neutrals, gunmetal gray, chocolate brown, and pastel pinks.

The palette also houses a gorgeous mirror, making it a perfect essential for glamming on the go or getting ready at home.

Love At First Swatch

When I first opened this palette, I immediately fell in love with the colors — and while it is filled with a whole lot of nudes, it somehow felt fresh and different from the palettes I already own. And right on-trend with today’s cool-toned obsession, Icy Nude also felt incredibly wearable, especially for those wanting to break away from summer’s warm shades.

As for the hues I was dying to dip into? The silvery Diamond Dew and the more rose gold-leaning VVS were both intense chromes that were calling my name, especially with Christmas parties on the horizon. Meanwhile, I knew that velvety matte shades like High Life, Lavish, and Faux Fur would be perfect for my everyday looks.

Meet My New Ride-Or-Die Palette

Not long after diving into the palette, I realized that I am completely obsessed with the easy-to-blend formulas — and I was quickly convinced that I’m much more of a cool-toned girly than I ever thought I was.

Going for a subtle cut-crease with some silvery shimmer, I first used the cream-colored matte shade Cold Plunge as a base. Notably, this was the only shade I used with significant fallout, though that doesn’t bother me personally.

I then went in with the dusty rose-brown High Life and Lavish for some depth in the crease before amping up the dimension with cool brown hues Poised and Faux Fur. With a single swipe of the baby pink IDGAF, I carved out a soft-cut crease on each lid before using my fingertips to pat on Diamond Dew (a technique I highly recommend for those foil chrome pigments).

Not only was the look effortless to create, but every color blended together like a dream with their high-impact pigment.

Although I typically wear a super simple makeup look, every once in a while — especially around the holidays — I love to amp up the glam. This Huda Beauty palette is not only perfect sparkling looks, but for those everyday simple beats, too, officially making it my newest ride-or-die.