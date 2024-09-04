Beauty
From “berry girl” lips to sparkling silver eyes.
Come autumn, you tend to see a lot of warm makeup colors — like cozy latte-inspired shades and toasted cinnamon tones. For the fall 2024 season, however, makeup artists predict that unexpected cool tones will be having a moment.
“Cool tones for fall and winter will be huge,” Amber Dreadon, a Los Angeles-based celebrity makeup artist, recently told Bustle. Her take? Eye makeup will feature lots of smoky grays, cool-toned browns, and greige hues, while neutral lip colors will be primarily beige with a cool base.
In line with the trends, beauty brands like Makeup by Mario have released matte eyeshadow palettes filled with cool-toned shades for a perfect neutral smoky eye (shades that were used on Kim Kardashian at the most recent Met Gala, FYI).
What’s more, cool berry lips — and “berry girl” beats in general — have been on the rise, with A-listers like Sydney Sweeney getting in on the vibe. The cult-classic Clinique Black Honey Almost Lipstick is an effortless way to achieve a sheer berry pout, and the Patrick Ta cream-meets-powder dual blush compact in She’s Wanted is perfect for a trendy monochromatic look.
Already obsessed? Here, find 10 cool-toned makeup looks to inspire your glam from fall through winter.
1The Cool-Toned Latte Makeup
For fans of latte glam looks (and espresso makeup, which is a bit darker and sultrier), creating a bronzed moment with cool-toned browns, taupes, and greiges is an easy way to get in on the trend.
2The Major Mauve Moment
Mauve eyeshadow shades — aka cool purples — beautifully complement almost every single eye color. Pro tip? Go with Merit’s Solo Shadow Cream-to-Powder Soft Matte Eyeshadow in Social for the look.
3The Cool Berry Girl Lip
Take cues from tastemakers like Sweeney and get in on the “berry girl” makeup wave with a pretty pop of fully pigmented, berry-colored lipstick with cool undertones — like Violette FR’s Petal Bouche Matte lipstick in Cerise Désir.
4The Minimalist Cool-Colored Beat
For the makeup minimalists who still want to stick with the current trends, popping on a taupe lip liner and a hint of cool-toned shadow on your lids gives an effortless ’90s effect.
5The Graphic Cut Crease
If you happen to be a full-beat queen who loves to push boundaries with your looks, pairing a cool beige lip color with exquisitely graphic eyes is truly chef’s kiss.
6The Edgy Burgundy Pout
Come fall, lip colors tend to get deeper, darker, and sultrier — and popping on a cool shade of deep burgundy will give you that seasonal edge. Top your lip with the Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Glaze Plumping Gloss in Fig for the vampy look.
7The Sparkling Silver Cut Crease
Nothing screams glamour quite like a crisp cut crease, and this all-cool-toned-everything beat complete with icy silver lids that sparkle is a total dream. The SHEGLAM Deep Feeling Eyeshadow Palette has every color you need to recreate the look.
8The Retro Pin-Up Glam
If Marilyn Monroe is your makeup muse, this retro glam with cool taupe glossy lips and a stark white matte lid is a nod to the OG with a modern flair.
9The Simple Wash Of Glitter
For an easy way to get in on the trend, opt for a matte black liner (like MAKE UP FOR EVER’s Aqua Resist Color Pencil in Graphite) and a simple wash of glittering greige eyeshadow to serve up effortlessly lived-in grunge glam.
10The Glossy Taupe Lip
Whether you choose a bold and glamorous eye moment or a swipe of lash-lengthening mascara, a cool-toned layered lip topped with a high-shine gloss will always be a stunning choice.