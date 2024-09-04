Come autumn, you tend to see a lot of warm makeup colors — like cozy latte-inspired shades and toasted cinnamon tones. For the fall 2024 season, however, makeup artists predict that unexpected cool tones will be having a moment.

“Cool tones for fall and winter will be huge,” Amber Dreadon, a Los Angeles-based celebrity makeup artist, recently told Bustle. Her take? Eye makeup will feature lots of smoky grays, cool-toned browns, and greige hues, while neutral lip colors will be primarily beige with a cool base.

In line with the trends, beauty brands like Makeup by Mario have released matte eyeshadow palettes filled with cool-toned shades for a perfect neutral smoky eye (shades that were used on Kim Kardashian at the most recent Met Gala, FYI).

What’s more, cool berry lips — and “berry girl” beats in general — have been on the rise, with A-listers like Sydney Sweeney getting in on the vibe. The cult-classic Clinique Black Honey Almost Lipstick is an effortless way to achieve a sheer berry pout, and the Patrick Ta cream-meets-powder dual blush compact in She’s Wanted is perfect for a trendy monochromatic look.

Already obsessed? Here, find 10 cool-toned makeup looks to inspire your glam from fall through winter.

1 The Cool-Toned Latte Makeup @allanface For fans of latte glam looks (and espresso makeup, which is a bit darker and sultrier), creating a bronzed moment with cool-toned browns, taupes, and greiges is an easy way to get in on the trend.

2 The Major Mauve Moment @if_you_like_ninacolada Mauve eyeshadow shades — aka cool purples — beautifully complement almost every single eye color. Pro tip? Go with Merit’s Solo Shadow Cream-to-Powder Soft Matte Eyeshadow in Social for the look.

3 The Cool Berry Girl Lip @melissa.hernandez Take cues from tastemakers like Sweeney and get in on the “berry girl” makeup wave with a pretty pop of fully pigmented, berry-colored lipstick with cool undertones — like Violette FR’s Petal Bouche Matte lipstick in Cerise Désir.

4 The Minimalist Cool-Colored Beat @celine_bernaerts For the makeup minimalists who still want to stick with the current trends, popping on a taupe lip liner and a hint of cool-toned shadow on your lids gives an effortless ’90s effect.

5 The Graphic Cut Crease @franek.maluje If you happen to be a full-beat queen who loves to push boundaries with your looks, pairing a cool beige lip color with exquisitely graphic eyes is truly chef’s kiss.

6 The Edgy Burgundy Pout @raisaflowers Come fall, lip colors tend to get deeper, darker, and sultrier — and popping on a cool shade of deep burgundy will give you that seasonal edge. Top your lip with the Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Glaze Plumping Gloss in Fig for the vampy look.

7 The Sparkling Silver Cut Crease @patrickta Nothing screams glamour quite like a crisp cut crease, and this all-cool-toned-everything beat complete with icy silver lids that sparkle is a total dream. The SHEGLAM Deep Feeling Eyeshadow Palette has every color you need to recreate the look.

8 The Retro Pin-Up Glam @kalikennedy If Marilyn Monroe is your makeup muse, this retro glam with cool taupe glossy lips and a stark white matte lid is a nod to the OG with a modern flair.

9 The Simple Wash Of Glitter @merry.laney For an easy way to get in on the trend, opt for a matte black liner (like MAKE UP FOR EVER’s Aqua Resist Color Pencil in Graphite) and a simple wash of glittering greige eyeshadow to serve up effortlessly lived-in grunge glam.