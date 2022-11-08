With the holiday season around the corner, it’s just about time to amp up the glamour and go bold with some statement-making eyes. And while some looks are easier than others to create (like, say, a simple wash of glittering pigment all-over the lids, or a Euphoria-esque elongated wing), more complicated techniques can prove to be a bit more challenging, especially for the makeup minimalists ... Case in point? Cut crease eyeshadow.

While celebs who are frequently spotted with the look are blessed enough to work with a pro makeup artist most days — namely Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, and more — BeautyTok has (yet again) taken it upon themselves to create a genius hack to achieve the look sans professional help. All you need as it turns out? An eyelash curler.

Using the soft half-moon curve that the lash curler creates, beauty girlies are quickly outlining the perfect shape for their cut crease, before blending upward with eyeshadow to create the ’60s-inspired shape. And as most makeup gworls know: Sometimes the hardest part is getting both sides to match — which this hack also helps with. And while there is still an element of artistry (especially when connecting the cut crease to a wing), the genius-level trick effortlessly creates a solid starting point.

It’s no secret that some TikTok beauty hacks can be a bit of a fail (I mean, the unexpected faux freckle fad seemed to only work less than half the time) — but others, like this one, are surprisingly practical. As for some others that have thus far received the difficult stamp of approval? Reverse hair washing, liquid blush as an under eye brightener, and nail slugging, to name a few standouts.