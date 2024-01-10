Huda Kattan Shared Her Color-Correcting Tips & They’re Actually Genius

Huda Kattan is known for many things. For one, she’s the founder of Huda Beauty, a wildly popular brand that recently celebrated its 10th birthday. She’s also a makeup artist and mega influencer in the beauty space who has amassed a whopping four million followers on Instagram.

And while she’s known for her love of full-beat makeup, Kattan also has Wishful, a skin care line, GloWish, a cosmetics collection favored by the “no-makeup” makeup lovers, and Kayali, a luxurious perfume brand.

Here, the busy beauty entrepreneur chats exclusively with Bustle about Huda Beauty’s newest launches, genius tips for successful color correcting, and more.

Huda Beauty’s New Color Correctors

“Both #FAUXFILTER Color Correctors in Cherry Blossom and Lychee are super unique. Cherry Blossom is a true pink color corrector for lighter skin tones, and Lychee is the first pink-toned color corrector created for deeper skin tones.

“They layer beautifully under concealer, and you can use them to brighten and to correct. I usually recommend using one dot for brightening, and three for correcting.”

Huda Beauty

“I wanted to make correcting and brightening this area easy for every skin tone. A lot of color correctors available in the market for the undereye area are just orange, and don’t have different undertones for different skin tones. After launching our initial peachy shades, I noticed we were missing something more on the pink side for cooler undertones.

“Undertones are different from skin tone. They are the hues of blue, red and yellow you have within your skin tone. We all have such unique and different undertones; it only makes sense to create different shades that allow customers to find their perfect fit. We’re constantly expanding our shade ranges to be as inclusive as possible and color correcting is no exception.”

Huda Beauty

“We’re also launching our new warm shade, Peach Pie, in our Easy Bake Pressed and Loose Powders to complement our iconic cool shade Cherry Blossom. Combining a corrector and a pressed powder to suit your undertone is game-changing; it not only corrects and evens out skin tone, but also offers unmatched brightening power.

“I love playing around with different tones, and right now, I’m mixing our Peach Pie pressed powder with our color corrector in Cherry Blossom… I know I'm breaking the rules, but makeup has no boundaries and we encourage everyone to play, experiment, and have fun.”

Huda Kattan’s Guide To Identifying Your Undertone

Huda Beauty

“Understanding your undertone plays a part in how effective the corrector will be, so play with a few tones to find what works for you. The other mistake people make is the vein rule: some say that if your veins are green, you’re warm-toned, and if your veins are blue, you’re cool-toned. I don’t believe it! My veins are blue, and I have a warm, peach undertone.

“The lipstick trick is my go-to. Try wearing an orange-toned red lipstick and a blue-toned red lipstick and see which one compliments you better. If you think the orange-toned lipstick suits you, you’re probably a peach. If the blue-toned lipstick looks better, then you’re cool-toned.”

Kattan’s 2024 “Ins” & “Outs”

“As for what’s in, peach undereyes will definitely be a trend in 2024 and pink undereyes will stay in 2023. I love pink, but I think 2024 is the year of peach. Different techniques of contouring will be super popular in 2024; there are so many people experimenting and I love seeing it.

“On a personal side, I’m really looking forward to self-reflecting and looking back on everything that didn’t happen in 2023 and learn from it to try again. I also want to create more makeup-related content; makeup truly makes me feel so powerful and gives me the energy I need!”