How To Use Pink Setting Powder For Your Brightest Under Eyes Yet

Move over, yellow banana powder — because in a world where liquid blush is being used to brighten under eyes (TYSM, TikTok), pink setting powder has been revealed as the reigning secret to keeping one’s complexion looking radiant and enlivened.

While the Legally Blonde-esque color may be a bit intimidating at first, it seriously works wonders for those unwanted tired under eyes (and is surprisingly universal). Falling in line with the principles of color correcting, bright pink shades effortlessly counteract otherwise dull, dark, or shadowed areas of one’s complexion — making it an easy way to update your glam routine and create that ultra-awakened under eye à la Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and more.

For those with light complexions, a translucent pink powder should do the trick on its own. However, if you have a darker complexion and want to amp up the brightening effect: Try patting your makeup sponge into a more vivid pink blush before dipping into your pink-toned translucent powder for much more visible results.

Want to get your hands on a few brightening formulas and try the technique for yourself? Here are 7 pink setting powders to shop.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The 7 Best Pink Setting Powders