When it comes to buzzy skin care trends, slugging, skin cycling, serum-stacking, and moisture sandwiching are only a few of the mainstay regimes that true enthusiasts swear by on the daily. And especially in light of the wild world of TikTok (and the steady flow of beauty trends that come from it), seemingly, skin care routines are only getting lengthier and lengthier by the day. In other words? It’s no doubt the era of more is more, to say the least.

Though just beyond a landscape of endless vitamin C serums topped with powerful retinols and peeling masks aplenty lies a much more low-key approach to a happy complexion — and of course, it has a seriously buzzy name to match.

Say hello to “skinstreaming,” a fresh new approach to skin care that is made for the major minimalist. And while it does involve a bit of leg work to find your stride initially, the result means money and time saved, along with beautiful, well-loved skin.

Oh, and the TikTok hashtag by the same has currently has over 15 million views, and counting.

What Is Skinstreaming?

“Skinstreaming,” in short, is essentially streamlining one’s skin care routine, opting for only a few really, really good products one uses on the regular. What’s more, it’s weeding out the steps in ones routine that don’t really make much of an impact to begin with.

All of that to say, the trend isn’t about throwing away your dewy mists and sleeping masks just yet. Rather, it amplifies those incredibly efficacious, multi-purpose gems you may be using already.

Know Your Skin Type

A major component of skinstreaming is truly knowing what your skin needs, and moreover, what ingredients your skin loves or doesn’t pair well with.

For someone — like myself — who is incredibly sensitive, that means prioritizing gentle products that have a minimal amount of clean ingredients (and not much fragrance that could be irritating, too). Similarly, someone who has very dry skin would benefit from a few ultra-hydrating steps, like a heavier face cream that features hyaluronic acid, or a rich facial oil that is brimming with botanical oils and fatty acids.

Curating Your Skin Care Routine

In line with the “quiet luxury” movement that is all but taking over the beauty and fashion space, skinstreaming, too, is about investing your hard-earned coin into quality products that really work. Just as one would build a wardrobe with tried and true staple pieces, the complexion trend centers on curating a routine of total powerhouses that tackle a few or more personal concerns.

In need of a few new essentials for your own personal regime? Shop a few essentials that can effortlessly intertwine with your current go-tos.