Zesty liqueur, sparkling wine, club soda for some added fizz, served over ice with a juicy orange slice: Known as a refreshing apéritif (or a pre-dinner drink) in Italy, the orange-hued aperol spritz conjures up the taste of summertime.

While the drink has been popular for years, it’s just now serving up inspiration for unique nail art. The trend emerged (where else?) on TikTok.

Hello, “Aperol Spritz Nails”

If you’re at all a mainstay on BeautyTok, you may have seen the most recent manicure look to take over: “aperol spritz nails.”

Inspired by the beloved European cocktail, nail-loving girlies are using vibrant, pastel, or glittering shades of orange to match their go-to drink. The design varies from person to person, but the color palette remains consistent.

Minimalists are rocking a few coats of bright orange lacquer. On the bolder side, people are experimenting with 3-D orange slices, trendy aura art, and orange chrome.

TikTok: @emmcamii / @shanivynails

Whether or not you are currently packing for a Euro summer vacation, here are six playful ways to get in on the beverage-inspired trend.

6 Ways To Rock The Manicure Trend

Sunset-Inspired Swirls

Get creative with groovy, sunset-inspired swirls that are reminiscent of the ice-cold, citrus-flavored cocktail.

Aperol Orange Ombré French Tips

For those who prefer a more understated mani, try ombré French tips, blending a neutral shade with your fave orange hue.

Cool-Girl Orange Chrome Finish

From Dua Lipa’s silver moment to Khloé Kardashian’s extra-long golden tips, it’s safe to say that chromatic nails are the mani of It girls right now. The mirror effect looks cool on orange nails, too.

Aura Nails

Take cues from A-listers like Megan Fox and create an on-trend aura manicure with poppy shades of blood orange and sun-drenched yellow.

Tie-Dye Tips

Pick a palette of aperol-esque polish colors — like neon orange, coral, and more — to create a pretty tie-dye effect that will perfectly match your summery drink of choice.

Cocktail, Anyone?

For an aperol spritz-inspired manicure that’s a bit more on the nose, try painting a realistic cocktail onto a statement nail (garnished with an orange slice, of course).