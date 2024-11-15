For those who had been itching for multi-faceted queen Jennifer Lopez to make her return to the stage, your prayers have finally been answered. The singer brought a stellar performance to the 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab runway show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia two days ago.

Not only did she sing hits like "On the Floor” and “Let’s Get Loud,” but her look was just as incredible. Decked out in a shimmery green ensemble, the fit was a slay, but the coolest part — arguably — was her bedazzled manicure. The silver jewel-encrusted nail art shined brightly underneath the lights, and the dazzle factor definitely makes it the perfect mani inspiration for the holiday season.

Jennifer Lopez’s Bejeweled Nail Art

In an Instagram post, celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik, the creator of these blinged-out nails, explained his design process. As the base, he used Coffin Gel X Extensions in ‘Clear’ by Aprés plus the Kokoist Platinum Filler Base as nail adhesive. For the polish, the nail expert painted her tips with Chrome Silver Gel Paint by Mia Secret with his namesake chrome powder (that will be available to shop soon!) on top.

For the shimmer and shine, Bachik used Mia Secret Metallic Flakes and Swarovski crystals “for that extra touch of glam,” he said. Plus, the Tweezerman X Tom Bachik collab tools allowed for easy precision when placing the jewels.

Her Equally Dazzling Number

As a Leo and frequent maximalist, the “I’m Real” songstress pulled out all the sparkly stops for her ensemble and wore an equally dazzling dress. The halter midi was completely blanketed in emerald sequins, giving it a glorious sheen. For added texture, it included a patch of ostrich plumes on one side of the skirt.

Leaning into her risqué style sensibilities, the dress featured some skin-baring details including a dangerously thigh-high slit and a plunge so deep it rivals, well, her own iconic navel-baring Versace dress from 24 years ago.

Nothing beats a legendary comeback with a manicure that’s just as iconic.