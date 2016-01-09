From her career’s early days, when Juicy Couture jumpsuits ran supreme, to her recent habit of stepping out in sleek and chic looks with much-buzzed-about on-again love Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez has generated constant headlines about her bold and instantly recognizable fashion choices.

Beyond just being stylish, however, the actor and singer’s outfits reveal just how body positive she always was — and continues to be. Since slipping into her infamous Versace dress at the 2000 Grammys, Lopez has been reminding the world how confident she is about herself and her body, and her resolve only seems to grow with age. Lopez, 52, may raise eyebrows for claiming her biggest beauty secret is just using olive oil, but when it comes to style, every single red carpet appearance is a slam dunk — and a reminder that fashion should be fun and fearless.

J.Lo’s signature style is also often form-fitting, and she’s stuck to a fairly neutral color palette in recent years, although that wasn’t always the case. In 2014, Lopez went through a serious cut-out phase, a trend that has recently reemerged, perhaps in part due to her influence. She’s also a purveyor of the naked dress trend, famously wearing sheer, netted, and nude gowns that leave little to the imagination. (See: her nearly nude, sparkly Versace dress from the 2019 Met Gala and the totally sheer gown she wore to the CFDA Awards way back in 1998.)

Of course, Lopez’s most enduring fashion moment is that Versace dress from the 2000 Grammys. The sheer printed gown, featuring a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline, was so impactful that it inspired the creation of Google Image search, as thousands of fans the world over took to the internet for a glimpse of the dress. Since that watershed moment, J.Lo surprised fans and sent the web into a fashion frenzy when she wore a version of the look on the Versace runway in September 2019 — and then again that December when she rocked the gown for an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Given all the head-turning outfits J.Lo’s worn over the years, it’s easy to forget a few of the classics. Here, take a look at 40 of Jennifer Lopez’s most iconic looks.

1. Jennifer Lopez’s Grammy Awards Dress, 2000

Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images

The dress that launched a thousand Google searches, literally. JLo’s Versace dress has since been reprised on the runway and on television — and it will live in hearts and on mood boards forever.

2. Jennifer Lopez’s Met Gala Gown, 2010

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Zuhair Murad featured an A-line skirt, a strapless neckline, and allover silver embellishment.

3. Jennifer Lopez’s MTV VMAs Look, 1999

HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP/Getty Images

With metallic and embellished tops picking up speed in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, J.Lo was on trend in a top that essentially looked like jewelry.

4. Jennifer Lopez’s 1999 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards Top

TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

She ushered in the metallic top trend of the 2000s with a silver halter that glowed like a disco ball.

5. Jennifer Lopez’s Billboard Music Awards Dress, 2014

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A riff on her famous Versace gown, J.Lo chose this red sheer Donna Karan cape — with a one piece underneath — for a red carpet appearance in 2014.

6. Jennifer Lopez’s LACMA Art + Film Gala Dress, 2014

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Ever the sparkle lover, JLo chose all over sequins in her go-to silhouette: fitted with a train and plunging neckline.

7. Jennifer Lopez’s People Magazine Awards Jumpsuit, 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She also doesn’t shy away from jumpsuits choosing a nude fitted and plunging number with a slight iridescent sheen for the People Magazine Awards.

8. Jennifer Lopez’s VMAs Outfit, 2000

HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP/Getty Images

In one of their most unforgettable looks, JLo and Diddy matched in all white: her in a blinged-out bandana and crop top from his fashion label Sean John, and him in a standard white shirt and jeans look with a blinding Jesus piece necklace.

9. Jennifer Lopez’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party Dress, 2015

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lopez evokes classic old school glamour in this beaded dress and fur stole. Inspired by the 1920s, her show-stopping look could still work for the red carpet today.

10. Jennifer Lopez’s Academy Awards Dress, 2006

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

J. Lo went vintage for the 2006 Oscars in a ruched dress with a corseted top and pleated skirt cascading around the waist.

11. Jennifer Lopez’s Grammy Awards Dress, 2011

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

J. Lo's mirrored Pucci dress was a hit at the 2011 Grammys, with a short hem and platform peep toe sandals that complemented her mile-long legs.

12. Jennifer Lopez’s Academy Awards Gown, 2015

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She looked ethereal in a blush Elie Saab Haute Couture ball gown embellished with stones, sequins, and pearls.

13. Jennifer Lopez’s The Thomas Crown Affair Premiere Dress, 1999

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images

Lopez could easily wear this ‘90s-inspired beaded slip dress on a red carpet today and totally be on trend. She completed her look with other trends of the decade: strappy sandals and a Hobo-inspired handbag.

14. Jennifer Lopez’s Virgin Mega Store Appearance, 2001

Scott Nelson/AFP/Getty Images

The floppy hat and oversize sunglasses look was emblematic of the 2000s, and no one wore these accessories quite like JLo.

15. Jennifer Lopez’s Gigli Premiere Gown, 2003

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her plunging halter neckline gave way to a sweeping skirt, the perfect complement to Ben Affleck’s sharp, structured suiting.

16. Jennifer Lopez’s Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Look, 2004

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

From the knit hat to the cargo capri pants to the sequin cardigan, this outfit took every ‘ugly’ 2000s trend and made it look cool.

17. Jennifer Lopez’s Oscars Gown, 2002

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images

She was a modern day bombshell at the 2002 Oscars in a Versace corseted trumpet hem dress and big hair that felt decidedly ‘60s.

18. Jennifer Lopez’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party Gown, 2019

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Her fan-inspired gown channeled the ‘70s disco era with its iridescent sheen and all over sequin embellishment.

19. Jennifer Lopez’s Billboard Music Awards Look, 2018

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Both real and faux exotics make up this memorable monochromatic J. Lo look.

20. Jennifer Lopez’s Film Independent Spirit Awards Outfit, 2020

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Going bold with sparkle on top and color on the bottom, JLo expertly mixed metallic and bright color for the Film Independent Spirit Awards in 2020.

21. Jennifer Lopez’s Toronto International Film Festival Dress, 2019

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Looking like an actual ray of light, JLo chose a yellow ruffled gown with exaggerated sleeves and a front slit at the Hustlers premiere.

22. Jennifer Lopez’s Annual Governors Awards, 2019

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Simple this Lanvin gown might seem, it was a true party in the back with a bow that demanded a second look whenever J.Lo turned around.

23. Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes Gown, 1998

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

Looking peak ‘90s in a color block dress with an asymmetric side cut-out, Lopez made a lasting impression on the Golden Globes red carpet in 1998.

24. Jennifer Lopez’s Academy Awards Dress, 2019

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

At the Oscars, J.Lo could be the actual award itself in this sleek mirrored gown with long sleeves and a turtleneck.

25. Jennifer Lopez’s Screen Actors Guild Awards Gown, 2020

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With a nod to Old Hollywood glamour, J. Lo chose a sleek black velvet off-the-shoulder gown with a cape-like train for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2020.

26. Jennifer Lopez’s Critics' Choice Awards Dress, 2020

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Still making a bold statement, J. Lo chose a neutral off-white gown that was sleek and understated, designed with a crystal waist and neckline that matched her jewels.

27. Jennifer Lopez’s Met Gala Dress, 2019

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Getting into the “camp” theme of the evening, Lopez opted for a fully beaded flapper-style dress, complete with a matching wig.

28. Jennifer Lopez’s New York City Street Style Look, 2019

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images/Getty Images

Spotted doing press in New York City in 2019, Lopez proved that no one wears a red dress quite like she.

29. Jennifer Lopez’s Second Act Premiere Dress, 2018

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lopez chose her most voluminous gown yet for the “Second Act” premiere, barely fitting into her car with a giant pink tulle confection.

30. Jennifer Lopez’s Met Gala Dress, 2018

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In celebration of the “heavenly bodies” theme of the exhibit, Lopez chose a feathered and embellished cross gown with a cutout chest line.

31. Jennifer Lopez’s CFDA Awards Dress, 1998

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

A trailblazer of the sheer trend, Lopez wore this iconic sparkly black gown to the fashionable CFDA Awards.

32. Jennifer Lopez’s Billboard Latin Music Awards Gown, 2017

Aaron Davidson/FilmMagic/Getty Images

More is more when it came to cutouts on the gown J.Lo wore to the Billboard Latin Music Awards in 2017.

33. Jennifer Lopez’s Second Billboard Latin Music Awards Look, 2017

Aaron Davidson/WireImage/Getty Images

J.Lo somehow upped the cutout ante even further with a second revealing gown at the same event that year.

34. Jennifer Lopez’s Long-Sleeve Billboard Music Awards Look, 2015

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lopez wore a long-sleeve sheer gown for an appearance at the 2015 Billboard Awards, a perfect fit for the show’s Las Vegas location.

35. Jennifer Lopez’s Plunging White Venice Film Festival Gown, 2021

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

For their (second) red carpet debut, Lopez was absolutely radiant in a plunging white Georges Hobeika gown.

36. Jennifer Lopez’s Strategically Cut Met Gala Gown, 2015

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lopez turned heads at the 2015 Met Gala wearing a red gown cut in all the right places.

37. Jennifer Lopez’s Spotted Met Gala Stunner, 2013

Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

She was easy to spot in this sheer number from the 2013 Met Gala.

38. Jennifer Lopez’s Barely-There American Music Awards Ensemble, 2011

Joe Kohen/WireImage/Getty Images

Lopez brought her love for see-through to the stage for an epic performance at the 2011 AMAs.

39. Jennifer Lopez’s Hatted Met Gala Look, 2021

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Interestingly enough, between the hat and the feathers, this Met Gala getup may have been one of Lopez’s most covered-up looks yet.

40. Jennifer Lopez’s Romantic Premiere Look, 2002

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back in the days of Bennifer 1.0, Lopez wore this tiered, ruffly Vera Wang gown to the premiere of her movie Maid in Manhattan.