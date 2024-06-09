Jennifer Lopez has no problem with baring it all. From her naval-grazing crop tops to that Versace dress (which, fun fact, is the reason Google Images was invented), she’s never been afraid to show some skin. And now, to celebrate her eponymous body care line ahead of summer, she’s stripped all the way down for the sake of the cause.

On Sunday, the multi-hyphenate superstar took to Instagram to share a photo of her famously glowing skin from head to toe. She showed her bare back and leg—which, it’s worth mentioning, looked as radiant as ever—and accompanied the post with some intel about how soft, smooth, and bright the JLo Beauty body collection reportedly leave users’ skin.

Needless to say, if her own complexion is any proof, this stuff really works.

JLo strips down

When it comes to JLo Beauty’s marketing, there’s no shortage of risqué photos of Lopez, but this most recent post is notable because she went fully sans clothing to promote the products.

In the picture, she kept her makeup minimalistic with bronzed lids and cheekbones, glossy lips, and a whole lot of highlighter to really let her natural glow shine through. Her hair was blown out to perfection, and flipped over one shoulder to give fans a full view of her gorgeous golden highlights.

She captioned the post, "It's all about being consistent,” which isn’t the first time she’s shared this skincare sentiment with the world. Time and time again, she’s told her fans that “consistency is key” when it comes to caring for your complexion, and based on her iconic glow — which is somehow just as radiant on her legs as it is on her face — it really does ring true.

All about the JLo Glow

The “JLo glow” has been synonymous with the singer for almost as long as she’s been in the spotlight. Her fragrance — aptly called “Glow by JLo” — came out in 2002, and nearly 20 years later she launched a skincare line that promised to deliver Lopez-level luminosity to beauty lovers everywhere.

When JLo Beauty hit the market in 2021, the line included eight products: a gel cream cleanser, a serum, a mask, an SPF moisturizer, an eye cream, a nighttime moisturizer, a “complexion booster,” and a dietary supplement. Then, in 2022 (to celebrate her 53rd birthday!) the star added body care to her beauty offerings in the form of a serum, a hydrating body cream, and a targeted “Booty Balm” (which felt highly appropos coming from the owner of such a famous booty).

“We give all this gear and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect our body,” Lopez said in a video to her newsletter subscribers when the body line launched. “We cannot neglect this. This is our temple, this is our body.”