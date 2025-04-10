Just when you thought award season was over, the Fashion Trust U.S. Gala brought everyone’s fave style darlings back to the red carpet. On April 9, 2025, the biggest names in fashion gathered at The Lot at Formosa in Los Angeles for a special ceremony honoring emerging designers.

Hosted by Keke Palmer, the affair brought together names from across the fashion world — inspiring celebs to bring their best looks. As such, stars took style risks and embraced the avant-garde. But no one went harder in this category than Julia Fox.

In a show-stopping Marni look, every inch of Fox’s ensemble was daring — but it was her clowncore glam that had everyone talking.

Julia Fox’s Clowncore Makeup Look

At the event, Fox wore a giant, floppy black hat with her hair curled in neon yellow-blonde ringlets. Despite the oversized hat, however, her makeup still stole the show.

To start, Fox’s theatrical beat had a white-painted base, which made every other aspect of her glam pop even more. She wore a vivid red lip, dramatic double-winged eyeliner, crimson blush, and exaggerated black painted-on brows with an exaggerated arch. The look was part doll, part clown, part drag queen — 100% fab.

Getty Images/ River Callaway / Contributor

She credited some surprising inspiration for her look — specifically, two stars from a 1962 cult classic film. “I was going for Bette Davis, Joan Crawford vibes. Whatever Happened to Baby Jane, of course,” the Uncut Gems actor told the Fashion Trust U.S. Instagram in an interview with her stylist, Briana Andalore. “It always comes together when the fashion gods are shining upon us, which they are.”

Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Contributor

Julia Fox On The Fashion Trust Red Carpet

Of course, Fox is known for her bold fashion and beauty choices. Just last year, she pulled off a similarly Marie Antoinette-inspired glam look, complete with silver hair and pastel makeup accents.

But the Down the Drain author is always pushing her limits and one-upping herself. In a red carpet interview at the Fashion Trust event with fashion correspondent Nicky Campbell, she admitted that surpassing herself was a challenge.

“I’m exhausted 24/7,” she told Campbell when he asked if she ever gets tired of serving so much. “I don’t have much left to give and then somehow, I still serve.”

“I just do what I want and I can honestly say it’s such a creative outlet and it genuinely brings me joy,” she expressed. “I’m just a happier person when I have on something like this.”

Over-the-top makeup is becoming more of a thing: Just look at Pat Macgrath’s porcelain doll models from the Maison Margiela Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show, which featured a more glass-like version of Fox’s matte face. Other stars, like Chappell Roan, are also embracing full-face, drag-inspired looks on the red carpet.

In the words of Fox herself: “If you’re going to put in the effort, at least do something memorable.”