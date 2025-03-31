Over the weekend, Julia Fox attended the Mother, Daughter, Holy Spirit fashion show, the first leg of a three-part fundraiser for the Trans Justice Funding Project. Some of fashion’s brightest gathered to support the show-for-a-cause, including Alex Consani and SATC’s Cynthia Nixon, who both strutted down the catwalk, and Tessa Thompson, who sat in the front row.

Though Fox was there to take in the fashion as a guest, she couldn’t help but steal the show with her ensemble. Not only did she chicly reinterpret one of fashion’s cheugiest looks (the Canadian tuxedo), she also infused it with one of the most controversial trends of today (butt cleavage).

Julia’s Doubly Cleavaged ’Fit

It takes a skilled stylista to take the denim-on-denim look and make it seem fresh. After all, its history dates back to the 1950s with Bing Crosby (who pioneered the look), through the ’90s with Princess Diana, and its more polarizing iterations with Britney Spears in the ’00s. These days, the likes of Beyoncé and Bella Hadid still harken to the look, keeping it streamlined in a Canadian tux formula: a button-down with pants in a matching wash. Fox, however, mostly tossed style rules out the window.

Though Fox’s gray denim set matched, the look was the opposite of streamlined. On top, she wore a cropped corset with a lace-up plunge that slid down her waist. The piece featured a black velvet trim along the neckline and long sleeves with a poofy organza glove detail. Think: a stylish, pro-denim Renaissance Fair vibe.

...& Booty-Baring Denims

Her pants, however, were the pièce de résistance. Apart from the ultra-low-rise waist à la Y2K, her jeans featured ripped ring details that crawled down her legs, giving the look subtle skin-peeking moments. If the front was striking, the back was even more so. A quick turn revealed the outfit’s most daring detail: a lace-up cleavage feature so deep, it fully traipsed down her behind.

This is far from the first time the booty slit has been put on display by celebrities. Katy Perry, Heidi Klum, and Kendall Jenner, aka the industry’s most daring, have all rocked butt-baring dresses. But Fox seems to be the bold style’s biggest advocate, baring the hollow of her behind on several occasions, including last December in a chainmail, ass-cutout gown, as well as her see-through look to attend The Fashion Awards 2024.

She’s an icon.