Yet another season of New York Fashion Week has been in full swing since Feb. 9. While the industry’s top designers are busy showcasing their fall/winter 2024 collections — with the grunge glam and bold red chrome nails to match — the city’s most fashionable it-girls are taking the opportunity to serve up jaw-dropping front row looks, too.

Obviously, Julia Fox is in the mix. And if her plentiful dominatrix-inspired moments weren’t enough, her most recent street-side serve has entirely cemented her status as total fashion week royalty.

Julia Fox’s Long Silver Hair

On Feb. 11, Fox was spotted in New York City in yet another daring look. Putting a major spotlight eunoia, a new clothing brand, the Down the Drain author adorned her curves in the brand’s luxurious (and sustainable) pieces, which included a nude maxi dress with a corseted top. Her statement-making glamour, however, truly took this monochromatic ’fit to the next level.

Ditching her signature brunette strands, Fox dyed her hair into a silvery-gray color with hints of lavender, all the way from her roots to her lengths.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She then styled her tresses into softly undone waves that were pulled into a half-up, half-down ‘do with a single tendril framing her face.

Her Porcelain Doll Makeup

As for her makeup, Fox looked positively of a different time, with her subdued “invisible” eyebrows allowing for her powdery blue and white eyeshadow and rose-red satin lips to take center stage.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Besides her striking blue and white eyeshadow, she’s also wearing turquoise-colored mascara, which serves a cool color story with her rose-colored draped blush.

Overall, it appears to be a major nod to Pat McGrath’s recent headline-making porcelain doll Maison Margiela makeup look from the Paris Couture Week runway. Calling it now: Marie Antoinette-coded glam is officially on the rise for 2024.

The Icon Is (Still) Embracing Aging

This isn’t the only time Fox has experimented with gray hair. While most aim to cover up their roots, the author painted on stark silver roots at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in celebration of aging.

Getty Images/Kevin Mazur / Contributor

Of the bold choice, she said, “This is a love letter to getting older. We’re embracing getting older.”