At this point in July, the honeymoon phase of summer has worn off. It’s not all beach vacations and golden hour anymore; there are afternoon downpours, humid commutes, and packed calendars to think about, too. That means building a routine that can keep up — and this month's best beauty launches are more than up for the challenge.

Makeup is keeping things refreshingly low-maintenance, with formulas that get you out the door fast and stay put once you are. Think a creamy foundation stick, peach-scented setting spray, and blush that blends easily with your fingers but sets like a powder. Skin care, meanwhile, is in its multitasking era, from an eye cream that brightens and depuffs to a head-to-toe salve. Even the less glamorous parts of your routine are getting an upgrade, thanks to strawberry-flavored fiber gummies and a body mist that doubles as deodorant.

Hair care isn’t taking a backseat, either. New glosses, oils, leave-in conditioners, and mousses are making your blow-dryer feel optional while keeping frizz to a minimum, so you can spend less time styling and more time enjoying summer outside.

Ahead, shop the best beauty launches of July 2026, as picked by Bustle editors.

1 The Brow Pencil Backcombing Texture Stick KS&CO $39 See On KS&CO “Most eyebrow pencils rely on ultra-fine tips for precise application. This one takes a different approach. Created by Kristie Streicher, the celebrity brow expert behind the arches of Miley Cyrus and Chase Infiniti, the Backcombing Texture Stick is a chubby pencil meant to backcomb your brows for a naturally fuller effect. The wax-based formula separates and lifts the brow hairs while adding a sheer tint for a fluffier, more defined finish. A built-in spoolie on the other end helps shape and perfect the look. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever tried — and I’m never going back.” — Rachel Lapidos, deputy beauty editor

2 The Deodorizing Mist AKT London The Haze: A Deodorizing Body Mist - Columbia Road Sephora $45 See On Sephora “The brand behind the cult-favorite Deodorant Balm has done it again with The Haze. Part body mist, part deodorant, this alcohol-free spray boosts the odor-neutralizing power of whatever deodorant you're already wearing. It also doubles as a fragrance, available in five signature scents (familiar if you're already a Deodorant Balm devotee) with impressive staying power. On especially humid New York City days, I keep a bottle of Columbia Road — a citrusy blend of amber, violet, and tonka — within arm's reach for a quick spritz. Safe to say, I've smelled *really* good all summer long.” — RL

3 The Foundation Stick Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Foundation Stick Ulta $50 See On Ulta “Lancôme's iconic Teint Idôle Foundation has officially entered its stick era, and it couldn't have been better timing. It's become my summertime go-to for quick touch-ups and everyday coverage: I swipe it over dark spots and redness, blend, and I'm out the door. The lightweight, creamy formula delivers the same natural, airbrushed finish that made the liquid foundation a longtime favorite — just in a more convenient, on-the-go format.” — RL

4 The Sweet Scent Lore Lil Softie Eau de Parfum Sephora $92 See On Sephora “I really wanted to like this fragrance based on its name alone — and, thankfully, it happens to smell even better than it sounds. It’s the most delectable, cozy gourmand that smells unlike any others in the category. That’s largely thanks to the cereal milk note — a sweet, lactonic aroma that’s utterly irresistible. Combined with pink pepper, bergamot, and ambroxan, the cashmere-like scent is like your favorite stuffed animal in fragrance form: soft, nostalgic, and impossible to put down. Although I like to switch up my scent each day, I haven’t been able to stop spritzing this one.” — RL

5 The Eye Treatment Double Serum Eye Brightening + Depuffing Anti-Aging Concentrate Clarins $86 See On Clarins “Clarins' revamped Double Eye Serum packs an impressive lineup of skin-loving ingredients, including turmeric, horse chestnut extract, phyto-caffeine, and niacinamide. It also features organic marjoram extract, a resilient botanical that helps improve skin elasticity. Together, the formula targets both chronological and environmental signs of aging, making it an excellent pick for anyone looking to smooth, firm, and brighten the eye area.” — RL

6 The Volumizing Mousse Dae Dreamriser Volumizing + Hydrating Hair Mousse Sephora $30 See On Sephora “I’ve never been a mousse girl, but the product category looks different nowadays. Case in point? Dae’s Dreamriser, a hydrating whipped formula that adds airy volume without leaving my strands feeling like instant ramen. Instead, my hair stays soft, fluffy, and full — not to mention subtly scented with the brand’s signature summery fragrance. Even better, it doubles as a heat protectant.” — RL

7 The Fruity Fragrance Vacanza Cap Ferrat Eau de Parfum Nordstrom $145 See On Nordstrom “Created in collaboration with perfumer Frank Voelkl, this fragrance was inspired by Cap Ferrat, the super chic enclave on the French Riviera. It captures the feeling of a Mediterranean getaway with sparkling orange rind and grapefruit layered over jasmine and aromatic pine needles. One spritz instantly transports me to sun-soaked afternoons by the sea.” — RL

8 The Gel Eyeliner Marc Jacobs Beauty Drawn This Way Long-Wear Waterproof Sharpenable Gel Eyeliner Sephora $26 See On Sephora “Like every other beauty lover, I eagerly awaited the return of Marc Jacobs Beauty — and it was worth it. My favorite from the collection is the Drawn This Way Eyeliner. The super creamy gel formula glides on effortlessly, delivering high-impact pigment in a single swipe. Once it sets, it's waterproof and smudge-resistant, so it lasts from morning meetings to evening plans. Just as impressive is the shade range: the puffy heart-adorned pencil comes in matte, metallic, glitter, and duochrome finishes, making it easy to create just about any eye look you can imagine.” — RL

9 The Hair Gloss Virtue Healing Gloss Sephora $44 See On Sephora “My hair is a frizzy mess, so I’m always searching for treatments that can help get it back on track. Virtue’s Healing Gloss is my new hair hero: I swap it in for conditioner once a week after shampooing, and my strands feel instantly softer, smoother, and more polished. Finally, I have the glass hair look I’ve been chasing.” — RL

10 The Teeth-Whitening Treatment Smile Alchemy Teeth Whitening Stylus Rose Code $35 See On Rose Code “When I met Dr. Victoria Rose Veytsman at her dental practice overlooking Central Park, I was immediately intrigued by Rose Code, her line of dental care products. They feel more like traditional beauty products than everyday oral care, and that’s exactly the point: taking care of your teeth is just as important for your health as it is your appearance. The Smile Alchemy Teeth Whitening Stylus has become a daily staple in my routine. It’s so easy to use — you just click and brush the gentle formula over your teeth for a brighter smile.” — RL

11 The Face Scrub Sofie Pavitt Face Studio-Smooth Microdermabrasion Exfoliating Scrub Treatment Sephora $44 See On Sephora “I haven’t used a physical exfoliant in ages, but if anyone’s going to convince me to give the category another chance, it’s Sofie Pavitt. The famed acne specialist has launched her own take on a facial scrub, and trust me when I say it’s nothing like the scrubs of yore. With magnesium flakes, polyhydroxy acids, and zinc gluconate, it buffs away dead skin cells without leaving my face feeling stripped. Instead, my skin is softer, smoother, and instantly refreshed.” — RL

12 The Setting Spray Peach Mist Hydrating Setting Spray Too Faced $25 See On Too Faced “I’m a recent setting spray convert — and it’s a non-negotiable for me in my summer routine. I’ve been loving this new one from Too Faced. Not only does it help keep my makeup in check through hot, humid days, but its juicy peach scent delivers a little mood boost every time I spritz.” — RL

13 The Hair Oil Asna Amla BioVeda 3-In-1 Hair Oil Ulta $66 See On Ulta “This lightweight hair oil combines amla, Indian jasmine, and biomimetic lipids to hydrate, smooth, and support healthier-looking strands from scalp to ends. It’s the kind of multitasker that earns a spot in any hair-care routine — whether you’re looking for more shine, less frizz, or a little extra nourishment.” — RL

14 The Sweet & Spicy Scent Changing Constance Eau de Parfum Penhaligon's $350 See On Penhaligon's “If you like a fragrance that makes a statement, Changing Constance deserves your attention. Part of Penhaligon’s Portraits Collection — a lineup inspired by British aristocracy — the scent puts a sophisticated spin on gourmand with salted caramel, cardamom, hot pimento, and tobacco accord. The result is warm, spicy, and just a little rebellious: a dessert-like fragrance with a daring edge.” — RL

15 The Cream Blush Armani Beauty Dolci Blush Sephora $39 See On Sephora “Confession: I’ve never been much of a blush person, but Armani’s new cream-to-powder formula is changing that. I’ve been wearing the terracotta shade nonstop, sweeping it across my nose for the most perfect sun-kissed flush. Better yet, I can blend it in with my fingers, and it actually lasts all day. Alongside mascara and faux freckles, it’s become a non-negotiable in my five-minute summer makeup routine.” — Emma Stout, beauty writer

16 The Frizz Fighter RŌZ Milk Styling Mousse Sephora $39 See On Sephora “I still get nightmares about the crunchy mousse I used in middle school—but thankfully, this formula couldn’t be more different. It gives my waves definition without the stiffness, while hyaluronic acid and red algae extract leave my hair feeling soft and touchable. Plus, it doubles as a heat protectant, so I don’t have to think twice before reaching for the diffuser. Win-win.” — ES

17 The Nail Treatment Manucurist Active Plump Nail Polish - Aqua Glazed Manucurist $19 See On Manucurist “As much as I love my press-ons, my nails need a breather every now and then. That's where this polish comes in. The pearlescent pale blue shade is basically mermaid nails in a bottle, while the collagen and algae extract-infused formula helps nourish my nails while I wear it. I’m no longer counting down the days until my next set.” — ES

18 The Lip Oil Stick Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Lip Oil Stick​ Sephora $25 See On Sephora “Rare Beauty's new lip oil stick isn’t leaving my purse anytime soon. One swipe gives me a sheer wash of color for everyday, but it's easy enough to build up the pigment without it feeling too thick. Even after the balmy finish wears off, it leaves behind a subtle stain, so my lips never look completely bare. No wonder Selena Gomez wore it to Taylor and Travis' wedding.” — ES

19 The Fiber Gummies Lemme Fiber & Probiotic Gummies Ulta $30 See On Ulta “If I'm being honest, my diet could probably use a few more veggies. But until that happens, these fiber gummies have become my daily backup. They pack in fiber, pre- and probiotics, and vitamin D, making them an easy way to give my gut a little extra support — and even without any added sugar, the strawberry flavor tastes good enough to feel like a little treat in the morning. At the risk of sounding TMI, I’ll just say I’ve noticed a difference.” — ES

20 The Leave-In Ouai St. Barts Leave-In Conditioner Sephora $32 See On Sephora “If you haven’t made it to the South of France yet this summer, at least let your hair vacation there. Ouai’s cult-favorite Leave-In Conditioner has been reformulated and relaunched with two new scents — St. Barts and Melrose Place — for an instant summer escape. The underrated perk? It’s a true multitasker: use it on damp hair to detangle and smooth, or spritz it onto dry strands for a much-needed post-beach hydration boost.” — Samantha Nik, associate director of brand experience

21 The Does-Everything Salve Killer Balm Killer Skin $60 See On Killer Skin “There’s nothing I love more as a multi-hyphenate girl than a product that does it all, like this one. The Killer Balm is designed to help soothe bug bites, blemishes, and irritated skin. Crafted by the LA Facialist’s Lindsay Marée (AKA the acne and glass skin specialist to the stars), the formula features wild oregano oil, an ingredient known for its purifying and anti-inflammatory properties. A little goes a long way, and the herbaceous scent is reminiscent of a Soho House Picanté. Consider this your skin’s secret weapon for summer.” — SN

22 The Scalp Serum HigherDOSE Light-Activated Scalp Serum Ulta $69 See On Ulta “The experts at HigherDose have launched the hair serum for anyone who doesn’t have time for a complicated routine. The water-based, lightweight formula can be applied to wet or dry strands, making it easy to stay consistent with your hair goals. In other words: no need to time your hair mask day with hot Pilates and your everything shower. Whenever your scalp and strands need a boost, simply apply a few drops at the roots and comb it through. Pro tip: Wear it under the brand’s red light baseball cap on your next hot girl walk for an extra dose of care.” — SN

23 The Fruity Floral Perfume Afnan Lynked Forever Eau De Parfum Ulta $50 $42.50 $42.50 See On Ulta “You couldn’t get me to add to cart any faster once I found out one of my favorite UAE fragrance brands, Afnan Perfumes, had landed at Ulta Beauty. If you’re looking for a new signature scent, I’ve been obsessed with Lynked Forever, a fresh floral-fruity fragrance that feels airy enough for daytime but seductive enough for a night out. It opens with mandarin orange and berries, melts into gardenia and ylang-ylang, and dries down to a creamy base of coconut, musk, and sandalwood. Effortless, juicy, and delicious, it’s the kind of scent that will leave you wanting more.” — Shyema Azam, beauty director, branded content