For many fragrance lovers — including myself — a fresh floral scent reminds us of our first perfume. I still remember the moment I got mine. My mom had bought me a fruity floral spray from Bath & Body Works with bright pink packaging, and it quickly became my favorite thing to spritz on before heading to school. That nostalgia is what’s made the fragrance family one of my go-to's over the years.

Nowadays, I’m no longer going for super fruity scents. Rather, I prefer a perfume that feels a bit more mature and well-rounded, with a touch of warmth to it. When Mona Kattan, founder of cult-favorite fragrance brand Kayali, told me she was working on a romantic and sensual scent to add to her vast lineup, I knew I was in for a treat.

If there’s someone who’s been waiting on the frontlines for floral fragrances to get a hard rebrand, it’s me. No more looping them in with immature scents — a good flowery perfume can be sensual and alluring too. And that’s exactly what Kattan set out to do with Kayali’s newest creation: Fleur Majesty Rose Royale Eau de Parfum.

Fast Facts

Price: $138

$138 Best for: Fresh and musky scent lovers

Fresh and musky scent lovers My rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 What we like: It’s a beautiful fragrance that is sophisticated and fun

It’s a beautiful fragrance that is sophisticated and fun What we don’t like: Has about five hours of wear power

The Fleur Majesty Rose Royale Perfume

On March 10, Kayali launched its 27th fragrance — the Fleur Majesty Rose Royale. The warm floral scent blends juicy green pear, royal rose, and musk, creating a composition that feels timeless, romantic, and sensual — unbound by season.

“My inspiration for Kayali has always been to make people feel like royalty every time they wear our fragrances,” shares Kattan, who tapped in master perfumer, Nathalie Lorson, to create the scent. “With Fleur Majesty Rose Royale, I wanted to create a warm floral scent that’s both strong and soft — a fragrance that makes you feel elegant, confident, and effortlessly unforgettable.”

For the hero note, the founder chose rose for its unmistakable romantic allure, recognizing its timeless ability to evoke deep emotions.

To add complexity and depth, the Kayali team layered the fragrance with pink peony, which brings a fresh, vibrant twist, along with violet wood for a grounding, earthy undertone. The addition of purple musk enhances the fragrance’s sensuality, creating a rich, enveloping warmth.

My Review

kayali

I’m a sucker for good packaging. When I saw the Fleur Majesty Rose Royale bottle, I was immediately transported back in time to my very first perfume. The two share a similar hue that I’m so fond of. That was the only similarity it had with my childhood fragrance, though.

When I first sprayed this on, I was honestly blown away by how mature it smelled. Musk is one of my favorite notes, and while it's more subtle here, it really adds something special. It blends so nicely with the hero note of rose, giving the scent a rich, warm depth that totally changes the vibe. It’s not overpowering — just enough to make the whole experience feel more elevated and complex. The combination of musk and rose really gives it a sophisticated, timeless feel, and the more I wear it, the more it grows on me.

Typically, my go-to on date nights is a sensual vanilla or amber scent, but I went with Kayali Fleur Majesty Rose Royale for my most recent — and it was the perfect choice. My boyfriend couldn’t stop raving about how amazing it smelled.

The Verdict

One of my favorite things about Kayali is how great and easy it is to pair their fragrances together for the ultimate layering moment. While I think this perfume stands on its own, it’s also really great to layer with if you want a bolder moment.

If you’re someone who enjoys floral fragrances but wants something with a little more complexity, I think you’ll love this one. Kayali Fleur Majesty Rose Royale strikes the perfect balance between soft florals and warmth, without being too sweet. The rose gives it a romantic touch, but it’s the subtle musk and peony combo that really sets it apart.

It’s a fragrance that feels easy to wear on a date or even just for a day when you want something that feels unique and memorable. IMO, it’s one of those scents that you’ll find yourself reaching for again and again.