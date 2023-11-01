We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Here, Kelsea Ballerini tells Bustle about her collab with CoverGirl, her go-to skin care tools, and how she always paints her makeup for the back row.
When country singer Kelsea Ballerini isn’t on tour, she can be found at home in Nashville going on walks, hanging with friends — and doing lots and lots of skin care.
“I just pivoted into being pretty religious about my skin care, and the biggest game changer has been washing my face every night,” the 30-year-old tells Bustle. “That sounds like duh, but I used to just take a makeup wipe and let that be it — even though I’m on stage performing and sweating and wearing a lot of makeup.”
When Ballerini isn’t on stage, she prefers to keep her look on the minimalist side. That said, the singer will always be a big fan of glam, which is why she signed on to create a line of glittery liquid eyeshadows with CoverGirl, called Exhibitionist — a collab she calls a major creative outlet (and one that had her playing with glitter to come up with the six colors in the lineup). “I’m a glitter girl — it’s my love language,” she says.