Khloé Kardashian Reveals The Best-Smelling Celebrity She's Ever Met.

Khloé Kardashian is all about a signature scent — especially when it’s her own. Since launching her first solo fragrance, XO — a woody but bright rose with a sexy twist — it’s been her everyday staple. But things got complicated with the November debut of Almost Always, the lavender and vanilla follow-up she admits she’s been wearing even more lately.

“It was hard for me to get in the habit of wearing something new,” Kardashian tells Bustle. “I felt a lot of pressure because XO did so well. I didn’t know how to do it twice. But I’m just doing what I think smells good — I’m not following a trend. Everything is gourmands right now, and I just didn’t want to be there.”

Fans, clearly, are here for the pivot. Almost Always is a soft, comforting scent lifted by citrusy bottom notes that keep it from drifting into syrupy territory. It’s more “cozy night in” than “dinner at Nobu” — fitting for Khloé’s current self-care era. And while she recently revealed she’s been celibate for four years, she still has plenty to say about fragrance — including her new perfume, a scent hack to get your situationship thinking about you, and the best-smelling celebrity she’s ever met. (Oprah, duh.)

For anyone who hasn’t smelled Almost Always, how would you describe it?

The top note is lavender — it's subtle — but that's the basis for this fragrance. I love lavender — it's very comforting to me. I love white florals, so there’s also magnolia and star jasmine. I'm not a huge vanilla girl because it can get overpowering, but there's just a subtle kiss of it. And then I love the orange blossom, woods, and musk. Those really anchor everything. It's sweet, but it's not too much.

It’s balanced. Do you have a signature scent or change it up based on your outfit?

I love a signature scent, and XO was that. I remember when my sisters smelled it, they were like, "This is you," and I love that. I’ve been wearing Almost Always more lately, but it took effort to break the habit. I admire the girlies who change fragrance based on the event… that’s just not me. I love when people smell something and go, “Oh yeah, Khloé was here.”

That's a good hack — spraying your boyfriend's pillow.

Right! It’s like “Hello, I’m here.”

Who's the best-smelling celebrity you've ever met?

Oprah. I can’t describe it exactly, but it's luxe. It's inviting, but very cozy and rich. I want to say thick, but that's not in a bad way. You just feel like you're enveloped by her presence. It's everything you’d expect — just glamorous and perfect.

What’s on your GRWM playlist?

I love an Anita Baker playlist. Anything current, I'm not your person. I’m more of a Motown girl. I take such pride when my daughter sings along to the Commodores. I play music in my house from morning until night because I think walls hold energy. I don’t like a silent house. I like a happy one.

Did you have a Spotify Wrapped? My listening age was like 79.

Don't judge me — I am a Pandora girl. Everyone is shocked and says their heart literally skips a beat when I confess that.

What's an unexpected smell that you actually like?

I really like the smell of gasoline. It's so good. I also love the smell of bleach, but more so because I love knowing everything is so clean.

What three beauty products do you always have on hand?

I put on a tinted sunscreen every day on my face and my hands. When you drive, your hands get hit by the sun, so if I forget, I will literally cover them for dear life because I'm like, "I can't age." Also, I get oily very quickly, so I'm always powdering my face. I have a sponge with me at all times. For my birthday, one of my friends made me a cake that was a sponge, and I feel like that summarizes who I am. I just love to be matte.

What's rounding out your Holy Trinity?

Almost Always. Forever and always.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.