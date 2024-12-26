As a total perfume lover, I’ve always had an extensive collection of scents to play with depending on my mood, the event, or the season.

Typically, I go for decadent, sweet-smelling gourmands emboldened with more traditionally masculine-leaning notes — like sugary vanillas paired with the essences of worn leather, rich bourbon, or intense oud.

Ultra-feminine florals aren’t exactly my cup of tea. But Khloé Kardashian has just dropped what might be the first-ever floral woody perfume to not only earn a spot in my competitive lineup, but also potentially become my everyday scent.

XO Khloé By Khloé Kardashian

In late November, Kardashian teased the launch of her debut fragrance, XO Khloé.

Olfactively, the perfume opens with notes of crystallized rose petals, dreamy lavender, and lush sage blossom. The soft elegance of orange blossom water, praline, and juicy peach make up the heart of the scent, while the aromas of earthy moss, rich Tonka bean, and musky woods add depth, warmth, and complexity.

Together, the notes create a not-so-typical floral bouquet that smells like true “quiet luxury” in a bottle. Just imagine walking through the rose garden of a château in the softness of the afternoon light, or adorning your décolletage in sparkling yellow diamonds — those are the vibes this fragrance gives off.

While XO Khloé is not the Good American founder’s first foray into the world of perfume, it notably marks the first scent that’s all her own.

“It was something that I’ve always wanted to do,” Kardashian previously told Bustle of her newest business venture. “It’s very vulnerable. It’s a lot of pressure, but I wanted to push my boundaries.”

It Was Love At First Spritz

Upon first spritz, I felt as if I was smelling a whimsical bouquet of florals drenched in the warm light of golden hour. Made without an antiquated powdery vibe, the rosy blossoms are sheer — and right away, my most-loved notes of Tonka and woods come through.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian

After hours of wear, a subtle scent is left on my skin that is warm, woody, and deeply sensual.

I’ve Found My New Everyday Perfume

While floral perfumes aren’t my typical go-to, this one feels elegant and mature enough to be an everyday signature scent (especially as I enter my newest chapter as a first-time mom), yet warm and rich enough to feel like me. It doesn’t overwhelm like high-end perfumes in a department store might, yet feels just as classic and elegant to contend with the best of them.

Because of the beautiful combination of lush, freshly bloomed florals and warm, earthy woods, XO Khloé works for every season. While I wish the aroma was more long-lasting, I have no problem refreshing my scent throughout the day and reliving the sensation of basking in gilded light in fragrance form.

I’ll be spritzing this perfume for a long, long time.